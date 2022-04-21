To fulfill its mission to provide quality, accessible and affordable internet to the 10 towns of Lamoille County, the Lamoille FiberNet communications union district is preparing to ink an ambitious partnership with Google.
Though the partnership is meant to bring long-term sustainability to the district, not everyone welcomes the news, particularly the local private internet service providers who might find themselves competing against the international technology giant.
Lamoille FiberNet, equipped with about $1.2 million in pre-construction grant funding, is working toward building out last-mile fiber-optic infrastructure. Millions more in federal grant money is on the way.
The catch is that the grant money only allows the district to expand infrastructure into rural sections of the county where private communications companies aren’t compelled to go by the profit incentive.
Val Davis, president of the district since last September, wants to go beyond this initial effort and ensure that the proper infrastructure exists for anyone in Lamoille County to affordably access gigabit-speed internet and potentially multiple competing providers.
As Davis sees it, it’s not just underserved customers in the boonies that need better internet access, but also people living in villages with woefully inadequate access to quality internet or, if they do have it, at overly expensive rates.
After fielding multiple potential options, Davis and the district are in the process of finalizing a 30-year licensing deal with Google to access the addresses where Lamoille FiberNet is building fiber-optic infrastructure.
With these set payments in hand, the district could go to a commercial lender or a bond bank to acquire funds that wouldn’t be restricted to specific uses and would allow Lamoille FiberNet the flexibility to expand its infrastructure network.
“We think it would be terrible for some people at the end of Plot Road in Johnson to have gigabit ethernet service or fiber service while people in downtown Johnson only had DSL or some other substandard internet connection,” said Davis. “So, we’re hopeful that we can provide universal high quality, affordable broadband to every address if we’re able to structure this deal.”
To make this deal more feasible and profitable on Google’s end, Lamoille FiberNet has partnered with Northwest Fiberworx, the communications district that serves Franklin County, greatly expanding the number of residences Google could potentially access in this deal.
The deal may potentially be worth $45.8 million over 30 years to Fiberworx, according to the Saint Albans Messenger, while the much smaller Lamoille FiberNet will likely bring in somewhere south of $20 million over that same period.
Davis emphasized that there are still many details to hammer out and that he’s committed to making sure the deal makes sense fiscally for the district, but he also said Google has an incentive to make a deal work as a “prototype for bringing broadband to rural communities nationwide.”
Competitive angst
A main tenant of Lamoille FiberNet’s mission is to build out state-of-the-art communications infrastructure owned by the municipalities themselves, so it can’t be controlled by just one telecommunications company.
Lamoille FiberNet is building an open network, a process Davis likened to building a highway on which many trucks may travel. Google may be the first truck to travel down these roads, but other internet service providers will be welcome to do so.
The problem from some local providers’ perspective, however, is that Google’s ability to provide the kind of low-cost, high-speed internet the district wants for county households puts them in direct competition with local internet providers whose own infrastructure investments require them to charge a higher amount to make a profit.
Rick Rothammer, president of Stowe Cable, which provides cable and internet to residents in Stowe and Cambridge, objects to what he sees as Lamoille FiberNet’s plans to overstep its intended purpose and the purpose of the state-provided funding.
“The purpose of it was to service those last-mile customers and you weren’t to compete with mobile broadband companies. There wasn’t supposed to be competition. We were caught off guard,” Rothammer said.
Rothammer said Stowe Cable will continue its planned expansions regardless of the district’s plans.
Tim Nulty — who along with his wife Leslie oversees Mansfield Community Fiber, an internet service provider that services Underhill, Jericho and parts of Cambridge — is deeply skeptical of the viability of any potential deal between Google and Lamoille FiberNet.
A former banker with the World Bank and a telecommunication veteran, Nulty was put off by Lamoille FiberNet’s disinterest in working with his private company, whose practice of retaining ownership of all of the infrastructure it builds is antithetical to the district’s open access practice.
Aside from picking apart the technical aspects of Lamoille FiberNet’s potential Google deal, Nulty had some choice words for its leadership.
“The Lamoille communications union district has absolutely zero track record. They haven’t contracted with anybody who has any track record. We have a license (to build fiber-optic infrastructure) and we’re building in Lamoille County right now. We have a license to build anywhere in Vermont,” Nulty said.
Davis is forthcoming about his background being mainly in information technology, not grant funding and other administrative areas, but he said he’s been “drinking from a firehose” of information in order to get caught up.
Davis said Nulty is someone who “thinks very highly of himself” and sees the complaints from him and Rothammer as stemming from a particular “bitterness.”
“Tim and Rick had expressed this frustration because they felt like the money (from the Legislature) should have been given to the existing ISPs to help them build out, but the Legislature didn’t want to put their money into them; it would just be providing them with money to enrich themselves and build their infrastructure.”
Davis said Lamoille FiberNet had conversations with both Mansfield Fiber and Stowe Cable, but not only did their need to own the infrastructure they built conflict with the district’s practices, the amount of money they charge their customers was incompatible with the district’s mission to make quality internet access as affordable as possible.
Tim Humphrey, chair of Cambridge’s economic development commission, was an early representative to Lamoille FiberNet. Though he left before the Google deal began to take place and understands the doubts Nulty voiced about the deal’s viability, he’s advocating a wait-and-see approach.
“I think that it will be interesting to watch,” Humphrey said. “It’s very hard to judge how successful the model will be because there are not a lot of examples out there, but I’m excited to see what they can do.”
He sees Lamoille FiberNet as a nearly no-risk, potentially high reward option for Lamoille towns contributing little more than volunteers to help advise the district while seeing their internet access improve.
Regardless of the Google deal, the district is still going ahead with its first 150 miles of fiber and will start building out new internet infrastructure sometime between August and October.
“We’re hopeful that we can provide universal high quality, affordable broadband to every address if we’re able to structure this deal,” Davis said. “If not, we'll go back to Plan B, which is a much slower rollout and build whereby we serve the unserved and underserved addresses first, and then use the revenues returned from that process to continue to build the network over a seven- to 10-year period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.