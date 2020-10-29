Decision Day, 2020, has arrived.

Across Vermont and the country, a torrid, sometimes confrontational election season is coming to an end. Voters who didn’t vote early will head to polling stations across the state Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast votes in local, statewide and national elections.

Along with the hotly debated, and divisive, presidential election, local voters will also decide a number of statewide races, as well as four local legislative races in Lamoille County.

Here’s a look at the local and statewide races that will be decided next Tuesday.

Local races

Challengers emerged to face incumbents across four of the legislative districts in Lamoille County. Only local legislators Senator Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, and Representative Mark Higley, R-Lowell, are running unopposed for re-election.

Here’s a recap of the contested races in the county.

• Lamoille-1: one seat representing Stowe.

Long-time incumbent Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, faces a challenge from Jo Sabel Courtney, D-Stowe.

• Lamoille-2: two seats representing Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott.

Only one incumbent, Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, chose to seek re-election. Another Democrat, Kate Donnally of Hyde Park, seeks to join Noyes in the Legislature. A pair of Republicans, Richard Bailey of Hyde Park and Shayne Spence of Johnson, oppose the two Democrats.

• Lamoille-3: one seat representing Cambridge and Waterville.

Incumbent Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville, faces a challenge from Ferron Wambold, R-Cambridge.

• Lamoille-Washington: two seats representing Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester.

The two Democratic incumbents in the district, Avram Patt of Worcester and Dave Yacovone of Morristown, face challenges from a pair of Republicans, Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia, both of Morristown.

Statewide races

Along with a plethora of local races the 2020 General Election features a number of contested statewide races.

Here’s a quick recap of that action.

• U.S. representative to Congress: Incumbent Peter Welch, D-Norwich, is being challenged by Miriam Berry, R-Essex. Several Independents and other minor party candidates are also running for the office, including Communist Christopher Helali of Vershire.

• Governor: The major challenger for Republican incumbent Phil Scott is Democrat and Progressive candidate and former Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, although a number of candidates from lesser known parties are also running for the office.

• Lieutenant governor: Molly Gray, D-Burlington, and Scott Milne, R-Pomfret, face off to replace Zuckerman, along with several minor-party candidates.

• State treasurer: Incumbent Beth Pearce, D-Barre, is being challenged by Republican Carolyn Whitney Branagan of Georgia, along with Progressive Cris Ericson of Chester and Alex Wright, an independent from Essex.

• Secretary of state: Incumbent Jim Condos, D-Montpelier, faces challenges from Cris Ericson, H. Brooke Paige, R-Washington, and Pamela Smith, I-Saint Albans.

• Auditor of accounts: The sole person running against incumbent Doug Hoffer, D/R-Burlington, is Cris Ericson.

• Attorney general: Incumbent T.J. Donovan, D-South Burlington, faces challenges from Cris Ericson and H. Brooke Paige.

Other races

Along with the four contested legislative races within the bounds of Lamoille County, there is also a pair of hotly contested races just outside the county, in the Orleans-Caledonia House district and the Essex-Orleans Senate district that includes one Lamoille County town, Wolcott.

Here’s a quick recap of those races.

• Essex-Orleans: two seats in the state senate representing all of Essex and Orleans counties, plus Wolcott.

One incumbent in the district, Bobby Starr, D-Troy, is again on the ticket as a Democrat. The other incumbent, John Rodgers of Glover, missed the filing deadline to run as a Democrat again and is running as an Independent. Ron Horton of Jay is the other Democrat on the ballot that also features a pair of Republicans, Russ Ingalls of Newport and Jonathan Morin of Holland.

• Orleans-Caledonia: two seats in the Vermont House representing Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.

Only one incumbent, Vicki Strong, R-Albany, is seeking re-election. She’s joined on the Republican ticket by Jeannine Young of Craftsbury. Another pair of Craftsbury residents, John Elwell and Katherine Sims, are the two Democrats on the ballot, and Frank Huard of Craftsbury has decided to run as an Independent after failing to be one of the top-two vote getters in the Republican primary in August.