Most days, the rows of produce Foote Brook Farm grows at its roadside stand and through direct shares stretch south along Route 15 across a broad plain west of Johnson village.
Last Tuesday, when the Lamoille River flooded after two straight days of rain, nearly every aspect of the 140-acre farm was affected, ruining or damaging not just the crops, but barns and machinery, and feed and fertilizer they held.
In the days after the flood, Tony Lehouillier, who owns the farm with his wife Joie, worked among the wreckage, trying — through sheer elbow grease — to revive and repair what wasn’t completely lost.
“This is the closest to catastrophic, you’re-never-coming-back-from-this as it gets,” he said. “As close as it gets. There’s nothing that could be worse than this.”
The margins for a heavily diversified farmer committed to growing organic crops are slim in good years, always a disaster away from ruin. Lehouillier, who has been farming since 1995, has seen major floods before, with the same river that provides the farm with fertile soil also posing an increasing flood risk as the climate changes. He’s had had to take out loans to mitigate the damage, but the farm has never seen disaster on this scale.
“We lost maybe a couple hundred thousand that we can't recoup in crops,” he said. “If I have to go buy new equipment now, it’d be in the millions.”
A fundraiser with a goal of $100,000 to cover payroll and initial replanting costs for the farm has made it halfway to its goal, with Eliza Cain of Middlesex-based Red Hen Baking Company chipping in $30,000 as evidence of the farm’s role as a supplier of regional businesses.
Two Sons Bakehouse, which has locations in Johnson and Hyde Park, will send half of its sales on July 22 to Foote Brook.
It’s not just his family that Lehouillier must worry about, but his employees as well, including visa workers from Jamaica. Foote Brook is also a primary provider of fresh, healthy food for a town that just lost its only grocery store, as well as residents throughout the region.
The Foote Brook operation grew out of a tradition of mentoring among north central Vermont farmers. Lehouillier credited Bruce Kaufman in Hardwick with helping him get his start in organic growing.
Kaufman’s Riverside Farm was also devastated in the recent flooding, seeing its main crop field fill with pebbles and stones from the river bottom. It will take years to rebuild, according to an online fundraiser, which is also about halfway to its $100,000 goal.
Foote Brook, in turn, helped Angus and Holly Baldwin get their start in organic farming, which they continue at their West Farm property in Cambridge. Their primary farm sits on a flat plain above the Brewster River and avoided the flooding. But the Baldwins also operate The Farm Between, aptly named for its location between Cambridge and Jeffersonville villages, and it flooded, resulting in a lost blueberry crop and equipment damage.
Farther west in Cambridge, Mark Boyden has been farming along the Lamoille River all his life, at the intergenerational farm where he raises cattle, and grows corn and soybeans. Despite becoming so thoroughly covered in water that one Cambridge resident temporarily nicknamed the land “Lake Boyden,” Boyden was optimistic about his crop despite estimating three quarters of it was knocked over. He’s already seeing some of it start to pop back up.
Boyden’s daughter, Lucy, was elected to represent Cambridge in the Statehouse last November.
Unlike Lehouillier’s produce, Boyden’s corn and soybeans are covered by federally subsidized crop insurance, which provides a safety net and helps mitigate potentially extreme loss due to events like the recent flooding.
Boyden has also spent decades fortifying the banks of his farm against the river, doing what he can with rock walls and buffer crops to stave off flooding.
“I live and breathe by the river. We have for generations. My dad did, my grandfather did,” Boyden said. “We just can’t control it, and I’ll say it’s a hell of a lot worse now than it was when I was a kid.”
Despite devastating losses, Vermont farmers aren’t out of the woods. Other than the threat of further flooding, excessive moisture can ruin crops with mildew and foliar disease, which farmers are now vigilantly looking out for as intermittent heavy rain has continued.
Outside of individual fundraisers and insurance, there’s little funding to help farmers bounce back from the disaster. Federal loans may become available, and the Richmond-based Northeast Organic Farming Association provides emergency funds directly to farmers.
“This is turning out to be a really crucial kind of aid for farmers that have lost some or all of their revenue for the year, and other important infrastructure that’s costly to replace,” spokesperson Lindsey Bran said. “We’ve seen a real groundswell of community support for the farmer emergency fund after the flood, and we’re trying really hard to spend all that money through to the farmers that need it.”
The University of Vermont College of Agriculture is providing free soil testing for farmers concerned about soil contamination from polluted flood water, and Anson Tebbetts, the secretary of agriculture, is encouraging farmers to document all their losses to increase their chances of receiving federal aid. He’s also working to promote fundraising efforts from farm aid organizations in the state.
“We’re very concerned about the mental health of our farmers, we have the Farm First (state consulting service) available, if they want to sit down and talk with someone and have a conversation with them,” he said. “We’re really worried about the stress that they’re under. There’s a lot of adrenaline that’s going on now, but over time, people are going to come really tired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.