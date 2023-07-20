Flood cleanup: Johnson

Corn growing along the Lamoille River in Johnson showed was covered in mud and silt from the flooding.

 Photo by Aaron Calvin

Most days, the rows of produce Foote Brook Farm grows at its roadside stand and through direct shares stretch south along Route 15 across a broad plain west of Johnson village.

Last Tuesday, when the Lamoille River flooded after two straight days of rain, nearly every aspect of the 140-acre farm was affected, ruining or damaging not just the crops, but barns and machinery, and feed and fertilizer they held.

Tony Lehouillier, an owner at Foote Brook Farm, has been trying to salvage what he can from his water damaged farm equipment.

