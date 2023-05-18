Police awards

Local law enforcement officers were honored Monday by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s office. From left, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputy Florian Delva, Vermont state trooper Clay Knight, deputy Heidi Patch, Morristown patrolman Lance Lamb and Stowe Sgt. Brooke O’Steen. In front, retired K-9 officer Kubo with handler and Morristown detective Chris Tetreault.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Local law enforcement agencies kicked off national Law Enforcement Week Monday by honoring their own officers and sending a good boy on his way.

The event, held in front of the Lamoille County courthouse in Hyde Park, was spearheaded by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s office and will likely become an annual award, according to deputy state’s attorney Aliena Gerhard.

Florian “Flo” Delva

Receiving the state’s attorney’s nod was deputy Florian “Flo” Delva of the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department. Gerhard presented the award, saying Delva “tirelessly advocates” for domestic assault victims, and often follows up with them at homeless shelters or wherever they may be.
Brooke O’Steen

Stowe Police Department Sgt. Brooke O’Steen, right, receives a meritorious service award Monday from Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove and deputy state’s attorney Aliena Gerhard.

