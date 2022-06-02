Who needs August?
Lamoille County candidates hoping to be elected or re-elected to the Legislature or various county positions don’t have to worry about going through the primary election process, since none of them has any same-party competition.
Barring any heretofore unknown independents in the coming months, some of them face no competition at all.
In fact, as of May 31, no one, including incumbent Rep. Mark Higley, declared to run for the Orleans-Lamoille House district. Talk about wide open. (Higley submitted a petition but not a consent form and will run as a write-in candidate.)
Here’s a look at election contests around Lamoille County.
Lamoille-Washington district
This two-county district got a little bit bigger after the last census, adding a slice of roughly 800 people from northwestern Stowe to the existing bloc of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury.
Despite that larger pool of people, the race is the smallest in recent memory, with just two Democrats and two Republicans declaring their candidacies.
Incumbent Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester, is running for re-election. Patt, who currently sits on the House Committee on Energy and Technology, was the general manager for Washington Electric Cooperative from 1997-2013.
Patt is bullish on creating renewable energy options for Vermonters and implementing a broadband network that reaches people on far flung back roads, of which there are many in the district’s more rural towns.
Joining him on the Nov. 8 general election ballot is Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown. LaMont is a Peoples Academy graduate and part of this spring’s class of graduates from Emerge Vermont’s political training program for Democratic women.
According to her campaign website, lamontforvermont.com, LaMont is “a mother, an organizer, advocate, facilitator, equity consultant and writer.”
Although the initial secretary of state’s candidate list did not include them, the list released just before press deadline indicated there are also two new Republicans in the race. One of them is Nichole Loati of Morristown. The other is Ben Olsen, also of Morristown.
Neither Republican candidate listed a campaign website, but more information about them is bound to be learned in the five months between now and the election.
Lamoille-1 House district
No matter how November’s results sugar off, Stowe’s singular seat in the House will be filled by someone new. Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, the eight-time Republican incumbent, opted to not seek a ninth term.
Democrat Scott Weathers is the only major party candidate seeking the Stowe seat. Weathers, who moved to Stowe two years ago, has quickly enmeshed himself in the Democratic Party establishment — he was chair of the county party committee chair until he announced his House candidacy a month ago.
Running as an independent candidate, Jed Lipsky is a logger with 46 years on Weathers. While independent candidates do not have to go through the primary process, and thus weren’t required to register last week like major party candidates, Lipsky said he can also count on Republicans and Democrats alike to support his campaign.
Lamoille-2 House district
Reps. Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park, and Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, will run to retain their incumbent seats in the two-person district that includes Johnson, Hyde Park, Wolcott and Belvidere.
Donnally, first elected in 2020, will seek her second term after handily topping the votes in the district and receiving over 200 more votes than Noyes. She has focused on a broad range of issues, from housing to opioid abuse, and recently acted as a liaison between Lamoille students and the Senate Committee on Education for a hearing on harassment at high school sports games.
Noyes was first elected in 2016. He’s made issues around eldercare and related issues his top priorities from his position on the House Committee on Human Services.
The two incumbents are challenged by Richard Bailey and Malcolm “Mac” Teale, both Republicans from Hyde Park.
Teale owns a construction business and is the chair of the Hyde Park development review board.
Bailey, who ran and lost in 2020, has generally spoken in favor of tax relief and economic growth.
Lamoille-3 House district
With current Rep. Lucy Rogers' surprising last-minute announcement that she will not run to represent the house district that represents Cambridge and Waterville, the field has opened to two political newcomers.
Rebecca Pitre, R-Waterville, and Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge, will face off to replace Rogers, D-Waterville.
Pitre has a long history in the Cambridge area, but only recently retired to Waterville to be closer to her family. She has had letters to the editor published in the News & Citizen in support of police officers, expressing concerns around COVID-19 vaccinations and questioning racial justice initiatives.
Boyden is a fifth-generation member of the Boyden farm family.
Lamoille Senate district
Incumbent Richard Westman, R-Cambridge, will run unopposed to retain his Senate seat.
Westman has not faced a challenger since 2016. He has long been involved in Vermont politics after being elected to the House in 1982, where he served until 2009. He was elected to the Senate in 2010 following the departure of longtime senator Susan Bartlett.
Westman’s tenure in the Senate has been marked by a concern for fiscal responsibility and fair tax law while he’s looked out for environmental, agricultural and educational causes as well.
The Lamoille-1 district shifted slightly after the senate map was redrawn in the most recent Legislative session. It no longer contains Stowe but otherwise encompasses all the northern Lamoille County towns, bringing Wolcott — geographically part of the county — back into the fold, and adding the Franklin County town of Fletcher.
Washington Senate district
Washington County is losing an incumbent senator in Democrat/Progressive Anthony Pollina, while it gains the entire town of Stowe.
No one from Stowe is running for the seat, but there will at least be a primary contest in the three-seat district.
There are five Democrats vying to make it past the August primary. Incumbents Anne Cummings of Montpelier and Andrew Perchlik of Marshfield are joined by Democratic hopefuls Jared Duval and Anne Watson, both of Montpelier, and Jeremy Hansen of Berlin.
There are also two Republicans in the hunt, who won’t have to expend as much energy in the early months of the campaign — Paul Matthew Bean of Montpelier and Dwayne Tucker of Barre Town.
County-wide elections
In addition to local legislative races, there are a smattering of candidates for county-wide offices, none of whom faces opposition.
• Incumbent assistant judge Madeline Motta, D-Stowe, is running again, but her fellow side judge, Joel Page, D-Cambridge, is not. Yacovone is running unopposed for the second seat.
• Sheriff Roger Marcoux, R-Morristown, first appointed to the position in 2000, is running again.
• State’s attorney Todd Shove, D-Elmore, is running for a second term.
• High bailiff Scott Kirkpatrick, R-Johnson, is running unopposed for a second term.
