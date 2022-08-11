This may be an election year where there isn’t a single legislative hopeful getting knocked out of the race, but money still plays a role in candidates’ campaigns.
Vermont campaign finance law requires candidates who spend or raise $500 in an election cycle to file campaign finance reports with the Vermont Secretary of State’s office at the beginning of every month — and twice in October.
Here's how the heretofore uncontested Lamoille County House candidates’ coffers looked as of the Aug. 1 deadline — lone Sen. Rich Westman hasn’t raised or spent any money this year.
Lamoille-1
Jed Lipsky, I-Stowe
• Contributions, $19,175
• Number of contributors, 43
• Contributions of $100 or less, 12
• Total campaign expenditures, $2,944
Scott Weathers, D-Stowe
• Contributions, $24,067
• Number of contributors, 117
• Contributions of $100 or less, 88
• Total campaign expenditures, $5,491
Lamoille-2
Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott
He did not file an August campaign finance disclosure report. As of the July 1 deadline, Noyes had not raised or spent any money.
Richard Bailey, R-Hyde Park
• Contributions, $525
• Number of contributors, 4
• Contributions of $100 or less, 2
• Total campaign expenditures, $196
Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park
• Contributions, $1,528
• Number of contributors, 56
• Contributions of $100 or less, 54
• Total campaign expenditures, $22
Malcolm “Mac” Teale, R-Hyde Park
• Contributions, $1,892
• Number of contributors, 7
• Contributions of $100 or less, 2
• Total campaign expenditures, $967
Lamoille-3
Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge
• Contributions, $2,914
• Number of contributors, 16
• Contributions of $100 or less, 11
• Total campaign expenditures, $2,292
Rebecca Pitre, R-Waterville
• Contributions, $3,486
• Number of contributors, 19
• Contributions of $100 or less, 9
• Total campaign expenditures, $496
Lamoille-Washington
Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown
• Contributions, $5,945
• Number of contributors, 62
• Contributions of $100 or less, 54
• Total campaign expenditures, $2,576
Nicole Loati, R-Morristown
• Contributions, $5,859
• Number of contributors, 20
• Contributions of $100 or less, 10
• Total campaign expenditures, $1,626
Ben Olsen, R-Morristown
• Contributions, $5,065
• Number of contributors, 20
• Contributions of $100 or less, 9
• Total campaign expenditures, $840
Avram Patt, D-Worcester
• Contributions, $2,748
• Number of contributors, 41
• Contributions of $100 or less, 39
• Total campaign expenditures, $1,593
