This may be an election year where there isn’t a single legislative hopeful getting knocked out of the race, but money still plays a role in candidates’ campaigns.

Vermont campaign finance law requires candidates who spend or raise $500 in an election cycle to file campaign finance reports with the Vermont Secretary of State’s office at the beginning of every month — and twice in October.

Here's how the heretofore uncontested Lamoille County House candidates’ coffers looked as of the Aug. 1 deadline — lone Sen. Rich Westman hasn’t raised or spent any money this year.

Lamoille-1

Jed Lipsky, I-Stowe

• Contributions, $19,175

• Number of contributors, 43

• Contributions of $100 or less, 12

• Total campaign expenditures, $2,944

Scott Weathers, D-Stowe

• Contributions, $24,067

• Number of contributors, 117

• Contributions of $100 or less, 88

• Total campaign expenditures, $5,491

Lamoille-2

Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott

He did not file an August campaign finance disclosure report. As of the July 1 deadline, Noyes had not raised or spent any money.

Richard Bailey, R-Hyde Park

• Contributions, $525

• Number of contributors, 4

• Contributions of $100 or less, 2

• Total campaign expenditures, $196

Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park

• Contributions, $1,528

• Number of contributors, 56

• Contributions of $100 or less, 54

• Total campaign expenditures, $22

Malcolm “Mac” Teale, R-Hyde Park

• Contributions, $1,892

• Number of contributors, 7

• Contributions of $100 or less, 2

• Total campaign expenditures, $967

Lamoille-3

Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge

• Contributions, $2,914

• Number of contributors, 16

• Contributions of $100 or less, 11

• Total campaign expenditures, $2,292

Rebecca Pitre, R-Waterville

• Contributions, $3,486

• Number of contributors, 19

• Contributions of $100 or less, 9

• Total campaign expenditures, $496

Lamoille-Washington

Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown

• Contributions, $5,945

• Number of contributors, 62

• Contributions of $100 or less, 54

• Total campaign expenditures, $2,576

Nicole Loati, R-Morristown

• Contributions, $5,859

• Number of contributors, 20

• Contributions of $100 or less, 10

• Total campaign expenditures, $1,626

Ben Olsen, R-Morristown

• Contributions, $5,065

• Number of contributors, 20

• Contributions of $100 or less, 9

• Total campaign expenditures, $840

Avram Patt, D-Worcester

• Contributions, $2,748

• Number of contributors, 41

• Contributions of $100 or less, 39

• Total campaign expenditures, $1,593

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.