While the U.S. Congress spent its first week of the new year dramatically treading water because it couldn’t even elect a Speaker of the House, the Vermont Legislature hit the ground running.
The 2023 session began Jan. 4 with new lawmakers — a whole lot of them — being sworn in and Gov. Phil Scott giving his inaugural address the next day. Now that legislators know their seat numbers, their committee assignments and the menu in the Statehouse cafeteria, it’s down to work.
The News & Citizen asked Lamoille County-area lawmakers about their first week, and here’s what they had to say. Incumbent Rep. Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park, could not respond to the questions before the deadline.
• Name a couple of key takeaways from your first few days in Montpelier that you think will end up shaping the legislative session.
Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge: The governor’s address specifically mentioned helping rural communities. He highlighted Wolcott and its difficulties applying for grants for sewage treatment. He highlighted the difficulty for small towns trying to compete with larger communities that have full-time staff as they applied for state and federal funds.
I’m excited to support leveling the playing field for small communities like Wolcott as they apply for needed projects.
Rep. Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge: It was an honor to be sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 4, as a state representative surrounded by fellow members with similar goals and intentions. It was clear we all want to further create a Vermont where all can thrive.
Scott’s inaugural address put a spotlight on many of the challenges regions across the state face, including housing, climate change mitigation, broadband infrastructure and economic revitalization. He emphasized the many opportunities we have to address these issues, serve our communities and work together.
There was a lot of shared excitement and suspense around committee assignments as these determine what each representative will be working on over the next biennium. Many members received their first or second committee choice. Among the body, there was a sense of eagerness to meet with fellow committee members and discuss the upcoming, vital work.
Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell: I would hope a key take away for all of us are some of the words in the governor’s inaugural address: “We must find ways to achieve our shared goals without adding taxes and fees because this only increases the cost of living.”
Rep. Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown: Week one down and oh, what a week it was. There was a lot of information coming in. It looks like I will spend a lot of time in the beginning of my term listening, learning, assessing and understanding. My perception of the legislative process and the reality of the way decorum and systems hold their roles were not in alignment, yet now I am better shaping my conception and understanding. Finding balance between committee work, being on the floor, constituent engagement, prior commitments, parenting, self-care, caucus meetings, community events and administrative tasks is a priority. My workload and physical output have multiplied exponentially, and I am working to find a flow that is both efficient and low impact on my body so I can continue to show up and fully engage this session.
I’m looking forward to working on paid family and medical leave, and I’ll know more about housing bills as the week goes on.
Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott: The Rural Caucus, and the governor in his inaugural address, highlighted the inequities in the capacity of rural communities to access state and federal funds. These funds are typically awarded through grants that come with extensive reporting and financial match. One of the many takeaways from the past week was that, finally, there is a realization of how important it is to not leave rural Vermont behind and how pronounced the rural-urban divide has become.
Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester: First, while we all knew the very significant number of new House members who were elected in November and that more than half of our committee chairs did not seek reelection, it was still quite an experience to be in the building, taking in these changes.
Most important, I was very moved once again by the process of electing our Speaker of the House. Jill Krowinski was nominated by Rep. Michael Marcotte of Coventry, a Republican and chair of the commerce committee, who spoke of his relationship, friendship and respect for her. The nomination was seconded by a Democrat. Then Rep. Patty McCoy of Poultney, the minority leader of the House Republicans, moved that one vote be cast for Krowinski, which was then approved by a unanimous voice vote of all present.
I spoke briefly with McCoy when we recessed, noting that that’s how we’ve done things in the past as well. Despite strong differences that will occur on some bills, there is a mutual respect and understanding of the process for considering the issues we deal with, and for assuring that all voices are heard.
What was happening in Washington the very same week was starkly different. I ran into a friend at LBJ’s Store in Worcester Saturday morning who remarked that “we live in a bubble in Vermont.” Maybe, but let’s at least continue to set an example.
Rep. Katherine Sims, Craftsbury: I’m excited to kick off the 2023 legislative session this week. We’re fully in-person at the Statehouse this year, and we’ll continue livestreaming committee hearings and floor action.
The Legislature will be tackling some tough issues this year — child care, education finance, housing, workforce development and climate. The era of federal stimulus for COVID-19 recovery is ending so we’ll need to work creatively to address our challenges and fund our programs in a fiscally responsible and sustainable way.
Small, rural towns like the ones in our district are disproportionately affected by limited resources. This session, I’m dedicated to ensuring all towns have equitable access to opportunities to help them thrive.
I’ll do this by honoring my commitments as your representative. I’ll listen and make informed decisions, advocate for our communities, keep you up to date about what’s happening and answer your questions.
• What committee have you been assigned to? How do you feel about that assignment?
Higley: I had asked, and was fortunate to return, to serve on the government operations committee, which is now the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs.
LaMont: I was assigned to the House Committee on General and Housing. I feel pretty good about that assignment. It was in my top three choices. It aligns with the work I was previously doing with the community, has an excellent chair, responsive committee assistant and many strong voices.
Noyes: I am honored to have been assigned to the House Committee on Human Services for my fourth term, where I will once again serve as the clerk of the committee. The issues that affect older Vermonters, children and families are important and I’m lucky to have a seat at this table where I feel I can make a difference for my constituents and community.
Patt: There has been some restructuring and renaming of committees along with changes regarding what subject areas some committees are assigned. I am on the restructured environment and energy committee, which combines some of the areas my previous committee dealt with (energy and broadband) together with environmental issues like land use, conservation and more.
Sims: I was assigned to the ways and means committee, which is responsible for matters related to revenues and taxes. This assignment means I can influence a variety of bills affecting Vermonters.
Also, in December, I was elected co-chair of the Rural Caucus along with Rep. Laura Sibilia and Rep. Lisa Hango. This group collaborates to advance policy that strengthens and supports Vermont’s rural communities and economy.
Westman: I will be serving on Senate agriculture in the morning and Senate appropriations in the afternoon during the next two years. Both committee assignments were my first choices.
Boyden: I look forward to serving on the government operations and military affairs committee during the upcoming biennium. While this committee has many new members, it will consider new matters that other committees once had jurisdiction over, including liquor, lottery, military affairs, technology and cybersecurity and other similar topics.
I’m grateful to have received my first-choice committee assignment. My interests and knowledge in the organization and oversight of our governmental structures, management of our elections and how state government can best collaborate with local governments drew me to government operations. As we take on a broader range of jurisdiction this biennium, I look forward to collaborating with fellow members and subject matter experts.
• What will be your first order of business in your committee?
LaMont: Our committee hasn’t really established ways of being or gone into an in-depth debriefing yet. Once that is established, I will have a better idea on orders of business. There are some bills being reintroduced and I’m looking forward to working on those.
Noyes: The committee chair, Rep. Theresa Wood of Waterbury, has asked the Office of Legislative Counsel for an overview and update on the legislation we passed last biennium. From there we will hear from the secretary of the Agency of Human Services and her commissioners for an overview of the administration priorities and budgets for the upcoming session.
Patt: Review reports of past legislation and administration activity. Overview of state programs and agencies we’ll be dealing with, some of which will be somewhat different for returning members, and all of which will be new to newly elected ones.
Sims: We spent the first day getting to know each other and learning about the Joint Fiscal Office.
Westman: The first order of business for the appropriations committee will be to start work on the budget adjustment for the fiscal year 2023 budget year. Senate agriculture will be getting updates from the Agency of Agriculture this week, which will prompt our discussions on what our agenda should be.
Boyden: The government operations and military affairs committee will first be reviewing past legislation which provided temporary measures for open meeting law procedures in response to COVID-19. Several such pieces of legislation, including Act 1 (H.48) and Acts 77-79, are set to expire on Jan. 15. We have had requests to extend this legislation, specifically regarding upcoming Town Meeting Day elections.
Additionally, we will be receiving several introductions and overviews, including from Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and her team, as well as Vermont National Guard Adjutant Gen. Gregory C. Knight.
Higley: We will be speaking with secretaries and agency heads to familiarize new members with those agencies our committee regularly works with. Also, we will be looking at legislation passed during the pandemic, that may have to be extended.
• What seat number did you get assigned, and who are you sitting next to in the chamber?
Noyes: I kept the same seat as I had last biennium, 122. It’s located on the right side if you are facing the speaker’s podium. I sit next to Rep. Kelly Pajala of Londonderry, Rep. Matthew Birong of Vergennes is in front of me, and Rep. Curt Taylor of Colchester is behind me.
Patt: Unless they want to change, incumbent members get the same seat as before, which is No. 129. I have had this seat in all my previous terms and Rep. Chip Troiano of Stannard has sat in the seat to the right that whole time as well. Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins of Burlington sits to my left as she did last session.
Sims: I’m in seat 124, next to Carl Demrow of Corinth, my colleague on ways and means and on the Rural Caucus.
Westman: Lamoille County has had seat No. 1 in the Senate for generations. Your seat number in the Legislature is your license plate number.
I’m not completely sure how it happened that our county got seat No. 1. We were the last county formed in the 1830s from parts of Franklin, Orleans and Washington counties. In any event I think it totally appropriate that Lamoille County is No. 1.
Boyden: I received seat number 44 in the House chamber. To my right is Rep. Jay Hooper of Randolph and to my left is Rep. Leonora Dodge of Essex Town.
Higley: I am in seat 112, which is next to Pattie McCoy of Poultney, the Republican minority leader, and Casey Toof of St. Albans, the assistant minority leader. This is because I have been elected to the second assistant minority leader position.
LaMont: I was assigned seat 12 and my seatmate at 11 is Rep. Jubilee McGill of Bridport.
• You’re the eyes and ears of your constituents, many or most of whom will never step foot in the Statehouse. Briefly describe the vibe in the building during these first few days.
Patt: There is a lot of excitement, partly due to the number of new representatives and senators. I sense that there is some broad agreement on certain issues that must be addressed, even if we won’t always agree on how to get there. There is concern about how to pay for things, especially with no future federal COVID-19 relief funds coming our way.
Sims: Our first order of business after the swearing in ceremony was to elect Jill Krowinski as Speaker of the House for another term. Then the speaker announced committee chairs and committee assignments. With 50 new members and a significant turnover among committee chairs, I’m excited for a session marked by change and full of opportunity. It feels really great to be back in person together — it’s the best way to do this work.
Westman: The feeling was upbeat. After two years of COVID-19 and meetings on Zoom it was great to see people again. The Legislature is a people process and, although we were lucky to have Zoom and electronic systems during the pandemic, there is nothing like working directly with people. It is hard to build comradery when you aren’t there in person.
Boyden: The composition of the Statehouse over the past few days has felt welcoming and empathetic. Feelings and ideas have felt valued and acknowledged through active listening and open communication. There is also a sense of collaboration and nimbleness as ideas, strategies and approaches that are brought to light are thoroughly thought through.
I would like to extend a warm welcome to come visit the Statehouse and see what it is like. I look forward to showing you around.
Higley: The early days of the session are ones of certain trainings, hopeful collaboration throughout the session and just getting to know your colleagues. It’s always a pleasure to return to Montpelier and work in such a historic building.
LaMont: The vibe was very much alive — a hive of sorts, buzzing with energy, excitement, anxiety and eagerness. Lots of people supporting their family, friends, mentors and students. There were lots of smiles, waves and hugs as representatives old and new connected and reconnected on the House floor. Things got a bit spicy right from the start as there was meaningful interrogation (debate) regarding one of our first votes that afternoon. I would also like to remind people and encourage them to come to the Statehouse — it is the people’s house after all — or watch the meetings online.
Noyes: The start of the session for me is always humbling. To be trusted with representing my community is important and meaningful work for me. I’m always excited to reconnect with my colleagues from last year and look forward to meeting and working with the new legislators.
• What is the best way for your constituents to reach out to you?
Sims: Folks can join me for office hours on the second Sunday of each month from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom to stay in touch, get answers to questions and share ideas and concerns. You can sign up for the link on my website, katherinesimsforhouse.com.
Now that the session has begun, I’ll be posting frequently about my committee and caucus work and other statehouse news on social media and my website.
Westman: The best way to reach me is by email. My personal email is rawestman@gmail.com.
It’s hard to answer a phone or connect with messages from home when you’re in meetings all week in Montpelier. We have no staff, so sometimes it takes me a little time to get back to people, and with email I can always go back to see what people are asking about.
Boyden: Anyone can reach me through my legislative email, lboyden@leg.state.vt.us.
Higley: My e-mail address is mhigley@leg.state.vt.us and my home phone number is 802-744-6379.
Noyes: A major part of this job is to be available to my constituents. I can be reached at 802-730-7171 (text or call) or dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us. Or even better, come visit me at the Statehouse.
LaMont: My legislative email address is slamont@leg.state.vt.us; phone number, 802-828-2228; and mailing address, 115 State St., Montpelier, VT 05633.
Patt: Email is usually best at apatt@leg.state.vt.us. My home phone is 802-223-1014 and I check voicemail there frequently when I’m in Montpelier.
