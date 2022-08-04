The Lamoille Community House, which currently provides support and seasonal shelter for the county’s homeless population, is in the process of actively looking for a property on which to build a permanent shelter.
The stark reality is that the number of homeless people in Lamoille County has grown dramatically since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.
According to Kim Anetsberger, executive director at the house, the organization served 261 people in 2021 at three hotels — which provided temporary housing on an emergency basis — and through its shelter in Hyde Park, which remained open 24/7 last winter, and 58 of those people were children.
Prior to the pandemic, the shelter served around 35 people a year at the seasonal shelter.
Another deadline looms as well: By April 2023, the hotel voucher program that provided housing during the early days of the pandemic will reset to the limited general voucher program, which Anetsberger promises will mean more people returning to camping.
The community house began the process of fundraising and searching for a suitable location for a permanent shelter last summer, hiring a development consultant to assist with grants and the details.
The permanent shelter will have 20-25 beds, double what is currently offered at the Hyde Park seasonal shelter. The shelter would feature a community center and offices for staff to connect those using the shelter with outside services like Lamoille County Mental Health and the Lamoille Restorative Center.
Anetsberger also noted that it would be ideal to have enough space on the property to host a garden and other skill development programs.
But property values have surged in that time, particularly in Morristown, where employment and the greatest network of services are located, and the shelter has a mandate to remain in the Morristown orbit.
While everyone seems to agree that the county needs more affordable housing and more services for the county’s burgeoning homeless population, no town is currently clamoring to host a new shelter. So instead, Lamoille Community House is going to them.
The organization’s first stop was Johnson, where some properties have been identified as potential sites. The town also doesn’t have zoning regulations, is a drivable distance from Morristown and would allow the shelter to expand to the western region of the county.
Anetsberger, along with Lamoille Housing Partnership director Jim Lovinsky and Lamoille Health Partners executive Stuart May spoke to the Johnson Selectboard on July 18.
The housing partnership will technically own the planned shelter and any additional transitional or permanent living space that might be built, allowing the community house to focus on providing services while the organization with experience building and maintainance handles those areas.
Lamoille Health Partners is also looking for property in Johnson in coordination with the shelter effort. At the July 18 selectboard meeting, May said that a program to supply health services to children at Johnson Elementary School served over 50 students and indicated their families also likely needed additional health services.
Johnson Selectboard members wondered how a shelter might overlap or interact with the suite or integrated businesses and opiate recovery services provided by Jenna’s Promise.
Board member Eric Osgood asked if a shelter in Johnson could jeopardize the progress of those in recovery with the organization. Anetsberger doesn’t believe so, though she said she is investigating to see how shelters that don’t mandate sobriety to use of their services, which the community house does not, would interact with an organization like Jenna’s Promise, which requires people to be in recovery.
“People who are struggling with substance use, if they're going to relapse, they know where to go for what they want and the shelter won’t make an impact on whether or not those substances are around or not,” Anetsberger said in an interview. “Having a space where people can go and access services regardless of their sobriety, I think just opens another door.”
A representative with Jenna’s Promise declined to comment on the record about the matter, but Anetsberger said that if the community house did move forward in Johnson, they would look to work closely with the organization.
Anetsberger also noted that, as far as concerns about a long-term shelter putting pressure on emergency services, there had rarely been medical emergencies at Hyde Park and calls to the sheriff’s department next door.
“A lot of crimes happen because people are stealing or breaking into a house or doing something trying to get money, so they can buy things or meet their needs in ways that aren’t the healthiest. But if you’re able to offer them the things they need, they might not commit the crimes as much,” she said.
For Johnson Selectboard chair Beth Foy, more data is needed on the impact of shelters, but Anetsberger said shelters alleviate the problems surrounding poverty, not exacerbate them.
“I think it would be good to understand what having a homeless shelter in conjunction with a treatment program means for a small community like ours,” Foy said.
Foy also hopes Lamoille Community House and its partners will hold a countywide forum to address questions or concerns about the project from all corners of the region.
Anetsberger said her organization is hoping to plan such an event, but it will be another complication in an already complex, expensive but increasingly necessary project.
Ideally, Anetsberger and her organization are looking for a seller willing to put their property to good use for the community, and organizers hope to open the shelter within the next couple years.
