Ferron Wambold

(Age: 33, Town of residence: Cambridge)

Lucy Rogers

(Age: 25, Town of residence: Waterville)

Editor's Note Candidates were asked five questions with an allotted total word count; they were required to answer at least three of the questions.

What role will you play in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 in the next legislative session?

• Wambold: Our economy is primarily based on tourism. We need to bring in businesses outside of tourism. We need to figure out how to continue the CUDs and broadband rollout in many areas of the state. As those funds are gone as of December 31st, we have to drop regulations to bring in the outside business to encourage competition to get affordable internet to Vermonters. I will work with the CUDs to ensure that our most rural Vermonters have access to broadband. This plays into tele-health, including mental health. We need to ensure that individuals are able to access care. Our farmers will need to continue to be supported. We must make sure that our farmers are able to stay in business.

• Rogers: As a member of the House Health Care Committee, I have been on the forefront of crafting legislative responses to COVID-19 since March. Our committee drafted Vermont’s laws that provide flexibility and financial relief to health care providers during the pandemic, ensure access to care, and direct a portion of Vermont’s federal relief money to be used specifically for addressing health disparities for groups experiencing disproportionate impact from COVID-19. In the next legislative session, I am most concerned with ensuring that vaccine distribution is equitable and affordable, that testing resources are fairly distributed between Vermont’s small hospitals and UVM Medical Center, and that we use available research to keep Vermont as open as possible without compromising public health. Since the pandemic began, I have shared up-to-date information and resources with Waterville and Cambridge residents, assisted with Unemployment Insurance and access to basic needs such as food and shelter, responded to concerns, and generally helped constituents navigate these unprecedented times. I will continue to be a resource and an advocate for our community as long as COVID-19 is with us.

What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing economic issues?

• Wambold: I will work across the aisle to ensure that we work with a no deficit, balanced budget; one that removes taxes from hardworking Vermonters. We need to diversify our funding for the pension plans and funding VSCS, as promised. I will propose removing taxes from Social Security. I will propose eliminating vehicle inspections so low income, rural Vermonters are able to get to work without worrying about becoming a criminal for trying to provide. Additionally, I will propose removing licensing fees and some regulations in hopes to help in the creation of businesses and/or more jobs for Vermonters.

• Rogers: Broadband internet expansion is a pressing economic issue for rural Vermont. When the House discussed the Remote Worker Relocation Program last year, I spoke to the irrationality of spending state money to pay people to move into the economically privileged parts of our state, rather than investing that same money to build out high-speed internet access for those of us already living in rural and less wealthy regions of the state who do not have the opportunity to telework, or even to check email in some cases. The economic disparities associated with internet access have only been magnified with COVID-19. This spring, I worked to pass a bill that led to the formation of 5 new Communications Union Districts (CUD’s) throughout Vermont, including one in Lamoille County. CUD’s allow towns to band together to build and promote locally-controlled, affordable, high-speed internet access. I am a founding board member of the Lamoille FiberNet CUD, and plan to continue working on this issue from both a community and a legislative perspective. In addition, as a member of the bi-partisan Rural Economic Development Working Group caucus in the legislature, I have followed closely discussions about Act 250 (Vermont’s land use law). I will push for Act 250 reform that continues to protect Vermont’s landscape and environment while making a process that is navigable by small, local businesses with finite time, money, and legal expertise.

What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing social issues?

• Wambold: Social issues are multifaceted. I have been on the front lines addressing the issues. I will lead lawmakers to create a standardized drug court and restorative justice program, to remove unenforced or murky worded laws, and to bring the hard conversations of race, mental health and substance abuse to the statehouse. I will take action on issues and not be reactive to situations.

• Rogers: I am a founding member of the legislature’s Social Equity Caucus, which this year took the lead on the legislature’s racial equity work. We actively solicited community input throughout the process and ultimately contributed to the passage of 3 bills. Whether the topic is students at small, rural elementary schools, the future of NVU, or allocation of money to Vermont’s marginalized communities, I firmly believe that policy solutions must be developed with input from, and leadership by, members of the groups most impacted by the policies. I have held my colleagues and myself to this standard during my time in the legislature and plan to continue to do so if re-elected.

How are you similar to and how are you different from the presidential candidate representing your party?

• Wambold: I am similar to President Trump in my support for our law enforcement officers and military personnel. I differ in many more ways. A primary way is my desire to put power back to people whereas President Trump is fond of Executive Orders. I believe any major undertakings or big budget issues should be voted on by citizens instead of being determined by lawmakers. This makes our lawmakers more accountable to their constituents.

What are the main obstacles to getting what you see as key legislation passed in Vermont?

• Wambold: I see the current Democrat supermajority as the main obstacle. This supermajority is removing the chances of balanced opinions; instead agendas and special interest group ideas are being moved forward to the detriment of Vermonters. We need voices in the state house that remind lawmakers that they are elected by the people to represent them; even if they will be voting outside of the party. Restoring balance is imperative at this juncture. We need to balance social justice issues with the budget, without making Vermont more unaffordable.