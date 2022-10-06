In the Lamoille-3 House district, which serves Cambridge and Waterville, two newcomers are looking to replace the outgoing Lucy Rogers.
Republican/Libertarian candidate Rebecca Pitre of Waterville and Democrat Lucy Boyden make their case to represent the district in the Statehouse in the following questionnaire. The set of questions was expanded to allow both candidates to be heard on a full array of issues.
A debate between the two candidates will not be hosted by the News & Citizen as Pitre declined to participate.
Lucy Boyden
- D-Cambridge
- Age: 22
- Health content marketing
Rebecca Pitre
- R/LP-Waterville
- Age: 61
- Self-employed, family run construction, sugaring, cemetery groundskeeping
• What are the three biggest issues for voters of Lamoille-3, and how would you address them?
Pitre: There are many national issues people are concerned about but the local issues I can impact are the proposed 17-cent per gallon tax on fuel, protecting parental rights and the power overreach and mandates of the unelected climate council.
Boyden: Having knocked on over 800 doors within various corners of Cambridge and Waterville, some topics that frequently come up include accessible child care, affordable housing and broadband infrastructure.
Child care is critical infrastructure to our workforce and economy that enables Vermonters to stay and engage in our communities. Through investing in our career and technical centers, building on Act 45 and investigating the regulatory and financial barriers to opening and operating child care centers, we can further sustain the future of Vermont’s child care system and educators.
The overall production of new housing units has seen a sharp decline over the past 30 years. We must focus on building housing for low- and middle-income families if we are going to combat the state’s housing shortage. I will collaborate with experts in the housing industry to develop policies that expand our housing stock while centering the need for affordability.
Affordable high-quality internet access is crucial to learn, work and live within our communities. With $98 million carved out of this year’s budget dedicated to broadband, the Legislature needs to work with each region’s local communication union district to further progress access to broadband across the state.
• Do you support taxing fossil fuels, including some kinds of heating oil, to support climate change mitigation?
Boyden: To meet the challenge of climate change Vermont needs to begin making investments sooner rather than later. With over 34 percent of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions coming from the heating sector, the transition to diverse renewable energy needs to be prioritized. Through careful, considerate and collaborative work I believe we can reduce our emissions in a way that is affordable and does not harm the quality of life across various demographic groups in Vermont.
Pitre: No. I don’t support any new taxes, especially in this time of historic inflation.
• What are a few critical problems facing Vermont farmers and how should we address them?
Pitre: Most of the critical problems facing Vermont farmers have been caused by the Legislature. For instance, Act 135 regarding farm surface water reporting is a burden on farmers. Because of Act 250, finding housing for laborers is an additional problem. One thing all farmers have in common is the rising cost of fuel and the excessive taxes proposed by the unelected climate council.
Boyden: Agriculture is a principal engine for rural economies. Having grown up on a rural multigenerational farm, I have witnessed what it takes for farmers to overcome adversity and pursue growth.
Traditionally many Vermont farms have been passed on, staying within the family for generations. Due to various factors, many of today’s farmers who are aging out of the industry are questioning what’s next for their historic farms. This challenge drives an opportunity for thoughtful work around land succession plans and ensuring proper resources are in place to support upcoming agriculture professionals, especially those who are young and from diverse backgrounds.
Investments need to be made in Vermont’s value-added market and processing facilities at all levels of the agriculture industry. For many farmers, there isn’t a market beyond in-state purchase and consumption. Investing in processing infrastructure would allow farmers to expand into under tapped markets and supplement their income.
• Are you in favor of regulating short-term rentals and, if so, how do you propose they be regulated?
Boyden: While short-term rentals supplement our tourism industry, Vermont’s role as a vacation destination is increasingly affecting the availability of our housing stock. I would not dismiss a proposal regulating short-term rentals. I would suggest we start by considering residency requirements for property owners and exploring what protections can be put in place for long-term tenants who could otherwise lose their housing to short-term rental development.
Pitre: No. I believe in securing the rights of property owners.
• How would you work to diffuse the tension that has arisen over the past few years at all levels of the political process and to represent all the members of your constituency?
Pitre: The Vermont Constitution secures freedom of speech and the press. When everyone can speak freely without fear the truth will rise to the top and compromise can be made. This results in the representation of all. This freedom only works if civility is maintained. Civility, however, is something that cannot be legislated. It is the responsibility of each citizen.
Boyden: I have met many people with differing viewpoints on various aspects of politics. I have found it energizing to listen and learn from these individuals, as they make me question my own thoughts and beliefs. It’s important that our elected officials remember that it is their role to represent the communities that elected them to serve. Each member must stay open-minded to all perspectives and collaborate with each other to truly represent all members of their constituency. As state representative, I will listen, be attentive to all corners of our community and collaborate with sides of the aisle.
• Do you support efforts to expand legal protections for members of the LGBTQ community?
Boyden: Since 2000, Vermont has been a leader in enacting protections for members of the LGBTQ community and continues to make updates. The LGBTQ community still faces unique challenges, especially regarding the intersectionality of race, gender, sexuality and identity.
I am committed to upholding and expanding the protections in place for members of the LGBTQ community. The words we use matter, it’s important that future legislation is inclusive. Our communities can help promote positive change by welcoming people to be their authentic selves.
Pitre: The state of Vermont is made up of a variety of people choosing a variety of lifestyles. Every adult should be treated equally under the law. I do not support legislation that gives preferential treatment by expanding legal protection to any sect or particular member of society.
• This October retail cannabis shops will open in Cambridge and other towns throughout Vermont. Do any changes need to be made on regulating the state’s cannabis industry?
Pitre: I can honestly say I have not yet read the entire 102 pages of Act 164 that regulates cannabis. However, I did note that the Vermont Cannabis Control Board has allowed preferential treatment to be given to “social equity applicants.” As I stated in the previous question, I believe people should be helped according to their needs not because of a group they happen to fall in to.
Also, a note of warning: States that have legalized cannabis have seen dramatic increases in accidental ingestion by children especially when gummies and other attractive forms of cannabis are accessible. Everyone should be on guard against this.
Boyden: Given that Vermont’s retail cannabis industry will be further developing during the upcoming legislative session, I believe we will need to be ready to respond to issues as they arise. After operations have gone on for a few years, we will want to review how the transition has worked and look to what updates need to be made.
• Over the past decade, Vermont has counted hundreds of opioid-related fatalities. What are the best ways to prevent these deaths and what should the Legislature do?
Boyden: In every corner of our state, Vermonters are struggling with opioid-related addictions and fatalities. We must prioritize ending and learning from this epidemic through investing in proven programs and developing the necessary paths needed to enable long-term recovery. Vermont’s Legislature needs to expand and support the workforce and infrastructure for substance use disorder treatment and mental health services. Access to treatment also needs to be expanded to support telehealth and developing services, especially in rural areas. As a community, we can contribute to helping those struggling with substance abuse by reducing the stigma surrounding seeking help.
Pitre: The Vermont Health Department recommends that anyone who has opioid drugs in their home or who interacts with people who use opioids should carry or keep handy Naloxone (Narcan). This drug is available free from the state. It is easy to administer and can save the life of someone who is overdosing. On a legislative level money needs to leave the hands of bureaucrats and be given directly to grassroots efforts like Jenna’s Promise. People can also support private charities like Teen Challenge. We must not underestimate the importance of law enforcement. When possible, the Legislature should adequately fund policing efforts that stop the influx of illegal drugs into Vermont.
• What’s your position on Proposition 5, which would enshrine reproductive liberty in the Vermont Constitution?
Pitre: The vast majority of Vermonters do not support the late term abortion of a child who is capable of living outside the womb. If this proposed amendment passes it will be impossible to provide protection for these children even if Vermonters want to. Current Vermont law (H.57) allows unrestricted abortion on demand. That has not changed. Proposition 5 is unnecessary, poorly written and an overreach that may have unintended consequences.
Boyden: People use reproductive health care services for a variety of reasons and their decision should ultimately come down to their choice, not the state. Proposition 5 includes the protection of critical health services, like abortion and access to birth control. Since the overturn of Roe, Proposition 5 is necessary because it creates clear constitutional protection of reproductive freedoms and choices for all Vermonters.
I support Proposition 5 for a future where Vermont provides accessible and equitable health care for all. I urge our community to vote yes on Proposition 5 on or before Nov. 8.
• Does a Democratic Party supermajority serve Vermont’s best interests?
Boyden: Vermonters’ best interests are served when each legislator represents the diverse viewpoints present in their community and votes based on what they understand to be the best policy option for the future of Vermont. Single-minded dedication to party positions is damaging to all Vermonters’ best interests regardless of party. As a legislator, I am committed to accurately representing Cambridge and Waterville. This commitment will remain unchanged no matter which party has a supermajority.
Pitre: Vermont is best served when a free flow of ideas takes place. The Democratic supermajority has shown no evidence of being willing to consider minority opinions. If you want real world evidence of what Democratic supermajorities can do to a state, just take a look at the problems in California: A failing power grid. Families fleeing the state. No affordable housing. Public transportation that costs millions and no one rides. Homelessness and crime out of control. And a farming community being starved of water and regulated out of existence. Vermonters deserve better.
