House and Senate reapportionment earlier this year did not change the political borders for the Lamoille-2 House district, but two Republicans challenging the Democratic incumbents hope something will change.
There are four candidates for the two seats representing the Lamoille-2 House district, which represents Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott. All four candidates answered questions this week.
They will all participate in a debate hosted by the News & Citizen next month. The debate is Oct. 13 at Peoples Academy.
Here are the candidates:
Richard Bailey
- R-Hyde Park
- Age: 67
- Retired
Kate Donnally
- D-Hyde Park
- Age: 41
- Social worker and therapist
Daniel Noyes
- D-Wolcott
- Age: 55
- Director of RSVP of Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom
Mac Teale
- R-Hyde Park
- Age: 62
- Carpenter
• What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing economic issues?
Bailey: A healthy business economy addresses many social needs, like higher wages, health care and more tax revenue for the state. It’s time to give the people paying the bills a break from over regulation and excessive taxation. For years now Vermont has tried to spend its way into prosperity, and it hasn’t worked. High taxes and well-meaning regulations have made Vermont one of the least friendly business states in the nation. The Legislature needs to work with small businesses to grow the economy faster while limiting the growth of state budgets. Another way to stimulate and grow the economy would be to establish a panel of private sector business experts to focus on on repealing or lowering taxes and fees where possible. Well-intentioned social programs may sound good but given all the money spent on them they haven't done much to lift people out of poverty, and the tired old solutions don’t work. The Legislature should be focusing on keeping Vermont affordable, not trying to change the world.
Donnally: The pandemic accelerated the financial divide in Vermont, producing what economists call a “k-shaped recovery.” Many businesses and people with financial resources improved their economic picture through the pandemic, while those with fewer resources were plunged into deeper financial insecurity. This growing divide impacts all areas, from access to housing to the mental and physical health of Vermonters. I will work to represent the most economically vulnerable among my constituents. I will advocate for enhanced workers’ rights, pay and benefits; creative solutions to our housing crisis; as well as policies that support vulnerable Vermonters in accessing the workplace.
Noyes: I will continue to advocate for investments in young Vermonters through relevant education in the trades at career and technical centers. I will make sure state colleges are an accessible resource that work closely with local business and continue to be a viable conduit to bring young people to Vermont. I will continue to support the work of communication union districts as they provide affordable accessible high-speed internet. I’ll continue to focus on making sure we have adequate investments in affordable housing and infrastructure. I’m committed to reducing barriers to growing our economy.
Teale: Affordability is our most pressing economic issue with high inflation making it worse. In order to address affordability, we need to reduce the regulatory burden. The tax burden is related to this as we are trying to support a larger government than we can afford. Vermont’s utility rates are higher than the national average and have been for years, which has undermined the manufacturing sector. The Global Warming Solutions Act fossil fuels tax only increases costs without offering a solution. I support next generation nuclear power as a critical element of the transition away from fossil fuels. I am convinced that nuclear power is by far the most environmentally responsible solution to achieving carbon free power generation.
I will work to reduce costs for Vermonters and cut taxes by reducing the size of government. I will make it easier for Vermont businesses to employ individuals and subcontractors by reducing regulatory burdens. I support looking at the workers compensation program and how it overlaps with health insurance and federal disability benefits to see if there are administrative savings while still protecting injured workers.
• What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing social issues?
Donnally: There is ample evidence that Vermont is struggling socially. Every two years, the Youth Risk Behavior Survey clearly shows that LGBTQ and Black Vermont youth are suffering mentally and physically. Youth who identify in these categories are at exponential risk for experiencing physical harm and violence. Research shows that Black Vermonters are at increased risk of interaction with the police and receive more severe sentencing than white Vermonters. As a state, we are struggling to take accountability for the impact of racism, homophobia and transphobia on our youth and fellow Vermonters. I will continue to fight to advance policies that address social disparities and protect LGBTQ and BIPOC Vermonters.
Noyes: I will continue to champion legislation that protects the most vulnerable. I will make sure older Vermonters and Meals on Wheels programs are supported. I will continue to co-chair the Older Vermonters Caucus, which brings legislators and advocates together. Recently I was elected chair of the Vermont Advisory Council on Children, Youth and Families. Its role is to hire and advise Vermont’s first child advocate. I serve on the Vermont Commission on Alzheimer’s and the Vermont Commission on National and Community Service, and locally on the board at Copley Hospital. I work closely with agencies and community partners who are focused on addiction and recovery, family services and older Vermonters.
Teale: I am proud of Vermont’s leadership role in racial and lifestyle equality. By working together to create a stronger economy many of our pressing social issues like homelessness, drug addiction, crime and a lack of faith in a better future can be alleviated. Economic stress is the root cause of many of these problems.
Bailey: We talk often about government solutions to social problems, but we don’t talk often about government contributing to social problems. Unfortunately, this is a situation we now face in Vermont. In Burlington, defunding of police has led to a spike in crime, along with a misguided state’s attorney where violent felons are set free even before the police complete the paperwork, has created this crime wave. This demoralizes the police in performing their job and puts Vermonters at risk from these criminals again.
Our affordable housing crisis can be traced in large part to our failure to update Act 250, which makes it nearly impossible to build a housing project. Many builders are unwilling to go through the tangled web of years-long delays, engineering studies, added costs and uncertainty that must be overcome before a builder can start digging.
Our opioid crisis has occurred since we effectively lost the “war on drugs.” We can’t even keep drugs out of prisons, and we have failed to educate our children at a young age about the dangers of drug addiction. We can do better. It will be my goal to support programs for people who need help in dealing with drug addiction. Non-governmental programs, such as Jenna’s Promise & Teen Challenge have a better success rate than government run programs.
• How does your life experience shape how you would legislate?
Noyes: I am fortunate to have parents who encouraged me to jump in and help, not to be afraid to learn something new and to always strive to come up with creative ways to solve problems. I have always enjoyed physical work just as much as I enjoy serving in the Legislature or my job as director of an AmeriCorps project. I think I glean success from a combination of my education in environmental science and having worked at lumberyards and in retail sales; this has given me the experience needed to be a successful legislator.
Teale: I understand what the issues are that working people face. I have worked in the construction business since I was 17 years old and now, at 62, I am still working. I have worked in all kinds of weather and on jobs large and small. There have been times when there was not enough work, and times when there was too much work. It was occasionally dangerous and occasionally financially risky, all of which have taught me the realities of life. Too many politicians make speeches about the workers when they really don’t have appreciable experience in the private sector workplace. I bring over 40 years of experience. Infrastructure is a big issue. I actually understand how the infrastructure is built because I have helped build it.
Bailey: I have worked in many private sector companies, and this has given me a wide range of experiences. The government should act more like a partner and less like an adversary. The Legislature should represent a cross-section of Vermonters, not lawyers and life-time politicians. Vermonters have always had an abundance of common sense that seems to be lacking these days in Montpelier. I believe in public service, I have served as director from Hyde Park on the Lamoille County Planning Commission (13 years); as an elected justice of the peace in Morristown and now Hyde Park; and as a Hyde Park School Board director, four years. I was appointed by the governor to the Lottery Commission, 2004 to 2011, and Vermont Transportation Board, 2015 to present.
Donnally: I have devoted my professional life to helping people navigate and overcome obstacles that prevent them from reaching their goals and full potential. I did not find this professional calling by accident. I grew up in low-income households; like so many, I carry my own trauma history; I came out in high school in the 1990s during the Take Back Vermont era. I recently celebrated five years sober from alcohol and identify as someone in recovery. I have an intimate understanding of the ways that financial vulnerability, substance use, trauma and systemic oppression can derail a person’s ability to participate in their own life and in their community. As a legislator, I believe we must do everything in our power to develop policies that remove these barriers for our fellow Vermonters.
• What can be done to decrease the level of divisiveness among people with differing political viewpoints?
Teale: My years in the construction business have taught me the importance of cooperation without which things don’t work. Over the years I have noted that construction projects run better when there is a positive attitude on the job and people are happy. When people are unhappy and at each other’s throats and uncooperative, jobs do not go well. I strive to see things from other people’s perspective and understand that our country works best when we work together.
Bailey: When issues arise, Vermonters need to have everyone at the discussion crafting solutions. Too often folks demonize those who hold opposing viewpoints and make personal attacks. This has to stop and there will be times when both sides will need to compromise.
Donnally: Did not answer.
Noyes: We are all in this together. It is important to have empathy and serve with an open mind. We all need to take time to listen and engage on different viewpoints and solutions for how to solve society’s pressing systemic issues. I will continue to engage my colleagues, regardless of political views, to try to better understand different viewpoints on how to solve problems. Most of the legislation passed in the human services committee is voted out unanimously because we can find compromise.
• Do you think current legislative salaries and benefits are a hindrance to more people running for the Legislature? If so, what should change?
Bailey: Serving in the Legislature is meant to be a public service, not an occupation. It’s best when folks serve for a limited time and then allow other equally talented Vermonters a chance. We need to figure out a way to shorten the legislative session. Having a full-time legislature is not a solution, and one I would not support.
Donnally: The central question here is: Whose voices do we want at the table as policy decisions are made about our state? Vermont takes pride in its citizen legislature. This phrase implies a part-time legislative body that is accessible to any Vermonter who is inclined to serve. This is not the reality. The current workload and pay structure of state legislators is inaccessible and unsustainable for most Vermonters. This is not new information. It has been voiced in nearly every letter that I have read from departing legislators who are not of retirement age. Pay is one thing. Legislators are expected to serve year-round yet are only compensated six months out of the year. But this goes beyond pay. There remains a culture in Vermont politics and the Statehouse that adds disproportionate stress for legislators who are not older, male, wealthy and white. There is both a financial burden and a significant mental burden of service if you do not fall into one of those categories of identity. If we want a state legislature that reflects the full spectrum of identities and experiences in Vermont, then we must reform the current workload and pay structure of the Legislature. If we do not embrace this need for reform in earnest, then policies will be designed to best support the needs of those who serve and will continue to leave out the needs of the most vulnerable in our state who have no real opportunity to access a seat at the table.
Noyes: The ability to serve and represent one’s community in the Legislature is not only a privilege but largely inaccessible to many Vermonters, due to the low pay and year-round commitment to constituents. I am lucky to have the supports needed to serve my community in this capacity. This is not a new question. Proposals have been made to reduce the number of legislators and move to a year-round session, increase pay, provide child care, health care or access to staff. There is no one simple answer. I’m committed to make service accessible to all Vermonters.
Teale: I believe that it is not appropriate for legislators to give themselves a raise when we are looking at a $5.6 billion deficit in the teacher’s and state worker’s pension fund. I also believe that legislative service is a service to our state and should not be viewed as a job or career path. I strongly believe in term limits.
