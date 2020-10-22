Richard Bailey

(Age: 65, Town of residence: Hyde Park)

Kate Donnally

(Age: 39, Town of residence: Hyde Park)

Dan Noyes

(Age: 53, Town of residence: Wolcott)

Shayne Spence

(Age: 27, Town of residence: Johnson)

Editor's Note Candidates were asked five questions with an allotted total word count; they were required to answer at least three of the questions.

What role will you play in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 in the next legislative session?

• Bailey: Vermont, under the leadership of Gov. Phil Scott and his team, has done a very good job in keeping COVID-19 under control. His team has now provided guidelines for businesses, schools, health care, tourism and agriculture for them to open up safely. As long as Vermonters are able to go to work, go to school, and tourists can visit in a safe manner, Vermont needs to open up its economy completely. Our small- and medium-sized businesses are at the point where they need to open up safely before their financial reserves or CARES assistance has been depleted. I will work with the governor and his team to achieve this goal. Vermont cannot afford to lose these businesses. It will be a goal of mine in the next legislative session that Vermonters not be straddled with new taxes, the state government will have to deal with COVID-19 challenges within the current budget and CARES money.

• Donnally: COVID-19 has presented Vermonters with unprecedented challenges. The Legislature has done a commendable job navigating the budget without making considerable cuts or raising taxes. However, much of this was made possible by federal COVID relief money. We simply don’t know what the future will hold for our state in the year ahead. Whenever the financial future of the state is this uncertain, tensions build as necessary programs are in competition over essential funding. When the stakes are high, we need skillful and effective leaders with the ability to build strong relationships and coalitions across party lines; who listen to constituents and elevate the voices of those who will be most impacted by policy decisions. As a social worker and therapist, I have spent my life’s work building relationships, and community; successfully supporting people in moving collectively toward common goals. I will use this skill set to ensure that the needs of our region are prioritized, such as essential funding for the Vermont state college system, investments in our local communications union districts to ensure universal high-speed internet to our region, and financial relief to families and Vermont-owned businesses, whose budgets have been impossible to balance since the beginning of this pandemic. I will listen to the needs of constituents and work to ensure that the needs of our region are heard.

• Noyes: I believe the Legislature will be dealing with the health and economic impacts of COVID for the foreseeable future. This pandemic has affected just about every aspect of our community and how we overcome these challenges will shape Vermont for years to come. Vermont has been very fortunate to have received substantial federal taxpayer-funded relief that has allowed state government to make sure that our most vulnerable are cared for and has provided financial help to our small businesses, state colleges, health care providers and nonprofits. There is still much work to be done and having experienced state government representatives will be important.

• Spence: COVID has laid bare a wide range of realities about our economy and its shaky foundation. Strict lockdown measures, while necessary to keep people safe, have pushed many businesses to the brink, and some past a point of no return. We need legislators who are willing to take a critical look at our state’s anti-business mentality and work to rebuild the economy from the ground up. This means reducing burdensome regulations, fighting against higher taxes and fees, and reducing red tape for those who want to turn their skills into a business. We must also work closely with our schools, pre-K-12 and higher ed, to ensure they are able to stay open and contribute to our economy in a safe manner, while adjusting to the many changes we have had to make in this challenging time.

What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing economic issues?

• Bailey: Should Gov. Scott be re-elected, I will be working with him to open up the economy completely, safely and support his affordability agenda. The taxes and fees from all levels of government are burdensome for the average Vermonter. I will work with the administration to make sure the state government continues to streamline operations wherever possible, initiate a hiring freeze, remove burdensome regulations and lower taxes. I would promote and support a 10-year freeze on state spending. The $4.6 billion in unfunded liabilities for the state employees and teachers retirement fund is a major financial issue that needs to be dealt with soon. It is my understanding, the return on the pension funds investment is so low, that payments to the fund to meet the commitments promised are made from the general state budget. By doing this, it lowers the spending for other programs. A committee needs to be created with all parties, administration, union leadership, legislative members, business leaders and taxpayers to start the discussion on how to resolve this issue in a timely fashion. Complete broadband and cell phone coverage for Vermont will be another tool to help grow the economy. Keeping this issue on the front burner will be a goal of mine if elected.

• Noyes: Many of Lamoille County’s social issues are rooted in access to economic opportunities — food security, substance use, access to affordable housing and transportation. We need to address both social and economic issues together, in order to move our community forward. As your representative to the Vermont House, I will continue to provide creative leadership by understanding the complexities of state government. In addition, when I do not understand a particular issue, I have an established network of relationships to draw upon. Three years ago I started the Older Vermonters Caucus with Rep. Theresa Wood from Waterbury. The caucus brings legislators together, across party lines, to make sure older Vermonters’ interests are represented in the Statehouse. At our weekly meetings we learn about the issues and how to best solve problems. We look at proposed budgets. We meet with staffers from our Congressional delegation and health-care providers in order to better understand the effects of our decisions. By working collectively to move legislation we can make sure Vermont is the best state to grow old in, even as we overcome the impacts of COVID. Having a strong state college system is vital to the economy of Lamoille County. The jobs and economic impact state collages provide have been crucial to our communities for over a century. We have to make sure higher education is affordable and accessible, with courses of study that make sense in a competitive global market. I will continue to advocate for increasing state funding for this institution and to make sure it continues to bring young people into our county.

What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing social issues?

• Donnally: Aside from the pandemic, the area that has taken up the most time and energy of many governing bodies in our region has been that of confronting racism. The reality remains that Vermonters who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color have disproportionately negative outcomes across many sectors, including health and the criminal justice system. This should not be so. No Vermonter’s safety, opportunity and health should be determined by the color of their skin. In order to undo this harm and create communities where all have access to safety and success we must have leaders who understand the complexities of these issues, who can mediate challenging conversations around race, and work toward actionable change. I have spent the past several years doing just that as a steering committee member of the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille. I will bring this experience and track record of local success to my role as legislator. Prioritizing antiracism work is necessary to ensure a thriving economic future for Vermont. If our communities are unsafe spaces for people of color, they will not grow. We need our communities to grow and we need the necessary leadership to ensure that racial equity work is prioritized in our vision for the present and the future.

• Spence: One of the most pressing social issues we are faced with in Vermont is our substance use disorder epidemic, which remains an issue despite a lot of attention over the last decade. And, in the time of COVID, we have seen substance use and accidental overdoses increase as economic opportunities dry up and people are stuck at home. This is without a doubt the most pressing social issue of our time and it is one we cannot ignore. As a newly certified recovery coach myself, I would support an expansion of this important program, particularly in underserved rural areas, as well as additional resources for our “hub and spoke” treatment model. However, we are never going to meaningfully address this issue if we do not find a way to offer hope and opportunity to Vermonters, and that brings us back to the need to create a stronger economy so those opportunities exist here. Another important social issue is the issue of racial justice. I firmly believe that Black lives matter, and I also believe that the vast majority of police officers are good people who have an almost impossible job. We absolutely need to reform our criminal justice and policing systems, but the idea of defunding the police that is being pushed by the left is the wrong way to go. Police need better training, and more cooperation with social services and mental health agencies, but that will likely require more funding, not less.

How are you similar to and how are you different from the presidential candidate representing your party?

(No answers)

What are the main obstacles to getting what you see as key legislation passed in Vermont?

• Bailey: If there continues to be a Democrat majority in the legislature after the election, they will continue to control most of the committees. Generally, if the minority party proposes legislation that does not follow the majority party agenda, the chairs can “pin the legislation to the wall,” meaning no action will be taken, even if the legislation would to be beneficial to all Vermonters. Just to be clear, this can happen regardless of which party is in control.

• Donnally: Two key ways for legislation to become a priority are pressure from constituents and representation within the Statehouse. Despite the fact that the average age of Vermonters is 43, despite a ferocious desire to attract young professionals, and despite the unique challenges of this time that specifically affects parents and families — including unprecedented student loan burdens, soaring cost of living and childcare, and the massive burden of COVID with children pulled from schools — there is very little representation for this demographic in the Statehouse. I offer a much-needed voice for working families to ensure that the essential issues of childcare, paid family leave, education and a liveable wage are prioritized.

• Noyes: Legislating remotely has been challenging to say the least. It has been my experience that when we are all in the Statehouse, information and ideas are shared and debated with colleagues and advocates throughout the building. Working collectively is much harder now that we are meeting over Zoom and it has taken some adjustment to continue to be an effective advocate for our community. I look forward to being back in the Statehouse, but I do believe my experience and existing relationships have helped me to be more a effective legislator during this pandemic.

• Spence: I think one of the biggest obstacles will be party politics. In Montpelier, the Democratic supermajority has strong control over their members, and they currently have the numbers to do whatever they want without broad consensus. Finding Democratic or Progressive legislators who are willing to buck their parties and work across the aisle may be a challenge, but it is one I will be glad to take on. The other challenge will be the special interest groups that are resistant to change. Many key legislators are in the pockets of these groups, and have a lot of influence over the process. Making the kinds of major reforms our system is in dire need of will be difficult with so much special interest money and influence in the system, but it is what is needed if we are to move forward after COVID in a responsible way.