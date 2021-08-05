A proposed change to Greensboro’s zoning bylaws allowing development of a steep hillside east of Lake Eligo has prompted impassioned input from both supporters hoping to promote conservation in the area and developers looking to cash in on the land.
The Greensboro Planning Commission has proposed an amendment to the town’s zoning bylaws that would designate an area of land on the steep eastern cliffs of Lake Eligo a resource district, which would mandate a minimum lot size of 25 acres.
This designation, according to the commission, would decrease forest fragmentation and soil erosion while increasing protection for the region’s water quality.
Lake Eligo is unique, not just in Vermont but in the entire world. Though only a thin strip of water two miles long and a half mile wide, it has two separate outlets on its north and south sides. Bordered to the west by Route 14 running along its shoreline and an extremely steep, rocky cliffside to the east, it’s long been a site of interest, taking its name from the Abenaki, who often hunted there.
Brett Stanciu, Greensboro’s zoning administrator, emphasized that amending zoning bylaws was primarily about following state statutes and the town plan, which was voted on and approved by town residents, and not in reaction to any plans for development.
The commission voted unanimously Aug. 3 to send the proposed amendment with no changes to the Greensboro Selectboard, where it will either be sent back to the planning commission for changes or put to a town vote for approval.
The Lapoints, a family of local developers who own a great deal of land in the area and would be greatly affected by the zoning change, have claimed a 25-acre minimum for land subdivision will hamper their ability to profit from their holdings.
After the commission signaled it would send on the amendment to the selectboard, Eric Lapoint, who owns 68 acres of land in a wide swath that cuts directly across the middle of the cliffside, objected to both the commission telling him what he could do with his property and what he saw as preventing people from enjoying the splendor of Lake Eligo.
“I have had such good memories with my family and children and my parents on Lake Eligo,” he told the planning commission. “The fact that you’re willing to stop the good memories for other people that would possibly get those is a sad thing.”
The 25-acre minimum for subdivision would allow Lapoint to divide his acreage into just two separate parcels instead of the six allowed under current zoning regulations.
Lapoint is already beginning development of the land, having created a driveway leading up the ridge that caused some concern among some neighbors at a Selectboard meeting in June.
Several Lapoint family members attended a public hearing held by the planning commission on July 21 to object to proposed resource district change.
Karen Lapoint said she understood environmental concerns, but also said the property is an investment and her family has no intention of ruining the landscape. She objected to what she saw as the commission dictating what she can or cannot do with her property.
Clifford Lapoint said he owns approximately 70 acres and believed the minimum lot size should be five acres, not 25, and that this zoning change would totally shut down development in that area.
“It’s important that we figure stuff out for the environment, but we also know that it’s very extreme to do such a thing as this,” Eric Lapoint said after the commission approved the amendment. “Being a native Vermonter, I have a lot of friends and family that don’t approve of this.”
Some Lake Eligo area landowners are in favor of the conservation efforts. Daniel and Jane Solomon have voiced their support of the amendment and said it made sense from an environmental and developmental perspective.
“We think it’s the right thing for the lake and for the area,” Daniel Solomon said just before the commission sent the amendment to the selectboard. “I think Greensboro has done a really good job of developing a town plan that makes sense where you concentrate development in the village area, and not where you’re on a steep slope above a really pristine lake. We want to preserve that.”
Harry Miller, who owns 38 acres of land just above Eric Lapoint’s yet-to-be-developed land on the Lake Eligo cliffside and within the area of the proposed resource district, said he supported the zoning change.
“When I purchased my land, I bought it for the rural nature of the place. I’m an avid deer hunter. I’ve got a deer camp there. It’s wild and steep, gnarly terrain. That was sort of why I bought it in the first place, because it was remote. I wouldn’t have bought it if I knew there was gonna be a five-lot subdivision here. Let’s put it that way,” he said.
Penelope Doherty, who lives on the western side of Lake Eligo and is on the board of the Eligo Lake Association, said further development on the steep hill would exacerbate the sedimentation challenges already plaguing Lake Eligo.
Before approving the amendment, planning commission chair Carol Fairbanks, said, “Property values are directly tied to the cleanliness of the condition of the lake. So, it’s kind of like shooting yourself in the foot, if you overdevelop something that’s right now pristine. It’s not just about protecting precious resources. You see it on a lot of other overdeveloped lakes in Vermont, where suddenly now you’ve got algae blooms and you can’t use the beaches.”
While the town is looking to regulate development around Lake Eligo, it’s also attempting to address its affordable housing issues by coupling the proposed resource district with an extended village zone zoning bylaw amendment that will concentrate development in areas of the town near the villages and closer to roads and infrastructure.
Stanciu said she recognizes that the resource district change has prompted vociferous objection from the Lapoints, which is at odds with the support it’s received from others. She sees it as all part of the democratic process.
“How the town chooses to negotiate this issue will be really interesting,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.