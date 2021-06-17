In March, as many Vermonters waited to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, organizers of LACiNg Up For Cancer faced a tough decision about whether to hold its annual walk to raise money for families battling the disease.
Now, with Vermont’s vaccination rate hovering around 80 percent, organizers still believe they made the right decision to cancel the event. They don’t regret playing it safe, especially since cancer and its treatment can severely compromise a person’s immune system.
But the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, which holds LACiNg Up for Cancer, still needs to raise $150,000. The need remains, organizers say, and they are encouraging groups that usually walk at the event to still raise money and for individuals to donate to the cause.
“That’s why we titled this year’s event Walk Where You Can, because we’re hoping teams will get creative in that way. What we’re hoping for is that they will be raising money safely,” said LACiNg Up organizer Jill Baker.
“There is no paid staff with the Lamoille Area Cancer Network there, it’s all volunteer,” she said. “Occasionally, the only expense they have is posted when they’re sending out the grants because, and they still get a lot of stamps donated to them. It’s an all volunteer, very grassroots organization.”
There are already plans in motion for the LACiNg Up For Cancer walk to return next year and an in-person luminary lighting event is being planned for September. Selling tea candles and luminaries is a core part of the group’s fundraising and a ritual it still wants to hold.
“We’re hoping that we can get enough luminaries to have them line the track at Peoples Academy, which is where people have walked for the last almost 20 years, in honor of or in memory of those who have passed, so we’re hoping we can do that part of the fundraiser,” event chair Kathy Demars said.
Still, Baker and Demars are hoping individuals will challenge the pandemic by helping them meet their ambitious fundraising goal.
“We want to continue being able to support people with cancer diagnosis because it’s helping people in our community. Having that diagnosis, I’m going to say the word, sucks. To watch what so many people have gone through and continue to go through is a reminder as to why we do this. These grants are seen as blessings, they’re not asking for them,” Baker said.
The Lamoille Area Cancer Network has been providing grants to community members since 2000. In 2020, the network gave out 1,057 grants totaling $336,200. So far this year, it has written 135 grants. Since its first walk in 2003, the event has raised nearly $2.5 million.
If you would like to donate money to LACiNg Up For Cancer, contact Jill Baker at 888-8302 or Kathy Demars at 888-4651, or send a message on the organization’s Facebook page.
