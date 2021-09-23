The Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve officially opens to the public Saturday, Oct. 2.
Cambridge acquired the 51-acre property last December, and thanks to donations and grants, the support of the Vermont Land Trust, the hard work of volunteer work crews, a Recreational Trails Program grant and community support, the preserve is now ready for the public to enjoy.
The parking lot is off North Cambridge Road, about a mile from Route 15. Volunteers are still working on final sections, but essential bridges and the sustainable mile-long nature trail are ready.
The weekends of Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 9-10, members of the Krusch Preserve steering committee will be on hand to greet visitors and offer guided walks from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The parking lot holds 12 cars, so carpooling is encouraged. The trail is somewhat steep in places but is being walked daily by people of all ages.
Further guided walks are planned through the changing seasons.
The land was owned and stewarded for 60 years by Peter Krusch (1931-2018), who had always envisioned this unique land preserved and open to the public. A three-year cooperative effort between the Cambridge, the Vermont Land Trust, the Cambridge Conservation Commission and Sally Laughlin (Peter’s widow) resulted in the creation of the preserve in his honor.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Liam Kearney, organizer of the volunteer trail crew, at trails@kruschnaturepreserve.org; Sara Lourie, Cambridge Conservation Commission, ccc@kruschnaturepreserve.org; or Sally Laughlin, Krusch Preserve steering committee, chair@kruschnaturepreserve.org.
