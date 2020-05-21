A Jeffersonville distillery’s expansion into hand sanitizer has gained a big market foothold: Kinney Drugs.
Kinney Drugs has expanded its “Love Local” product assortment with hand sanitizer made by Smugglers’ Notch Distillery.
“Globally, hand sanitizer is in high demand and extremely short supply. We are proud to have talented vendors who saw an opportunity to play a critical role in fighting the spread of COVID-19 by converting their distilleries to the production of hand sanitizer,” said Rick Cognetti, Kinney’s vice president of merchandising, marketing and retail operations.
Smugglers’ Notch Distillery initially provided all of its hand sanitizer to frontline workers and the medical industry, and eventually began selling it to customers online. “
“I am the businessman, and my son is more the science guy,” said Ronald L. Elliott, chairman and co-owner of Smugglers’ Notch Distillery. “My son Jeremy went to the University of Vermont and started his career as a research chemist in the pharmaceutical industry. Making hand sanitizer was a natural fit, considering his background and our scientific approach to distilling award-winning spirits.
“We had several goals in making the sanitizer,” Elliott said: “Keep our people employed, do what we can to help with the crisis, and price the product fairly — not to profit.” Smugglers’ Notch Distillery hand sanitizer landed on Kinney’s shelves April 15 and is available in 4-ounce bottles.