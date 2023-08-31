As a rainy summer gives way to cooler, somewhat drier climes, summer vacation gives way to a new school year in Lamoille County.
On the small side if things, The Elmore School, Vermont’s last remaining one-room school house, opened its doors to 11 students in grades 1-3.
On the larger side, students at the four elementary schools and Lamoille Union High School and Middle Schools in the Lamoille North Supervisory District also headed back to school this week.
Right in the middle, Morristown students headed back up Copley Hill to Peoples Academy and Morristown Elementary School to get the academic juices flowing again.
The first day of school marked an end to a tumultuous summer that saw major flooding that impacted neighborhoods in Johnson and Cambridge, and the Lamoille North district is aware of at least 13 families in their schools that were affected by the disaster directly.
Even for those not directly impacted, the return to the rhythms of academia signal a welcome return to normalcy.
“We are thrilled to have our students and staff back in the buildings together,” superintendent Catherine Gallagher said. “Seeing their smiles, hearing their conversations and laughter and watching the interactions of students with others, you see the power of community. It is such a gift.
“The strength of our towns and our ease in working together, especially given the events of the summer, has never been more evident. We are fortunate to have the relationships and connections that clearly exist between our families and schools and work to cultivate and nurture them every day.”
