Former state legislator Kiah Morris will be keynote speaker at the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe.
The public is welcome, free.
Morris is executive director of the Vermont Coalition on Ethnic and Social Equity in Schools. She is an author, advocate and performance artist.
Morris, a Democrat from Bennington, was the only black woman legislator in Vermont. After she became the target of racial harassment, online slurs and threats to her safety, she resigned from the House in 2018. She had served since 2014.
She is an award-winning trainer, speaker and presenter. She provides consultant services, workshops and presentations on issues of diversity, equity and leadership for organizations around the globe.
As co-owner of the TESA Collective cooperative, she manages marketing, communications and strategic partnerships.
She is a Sisters on the Planet Ambassador for Oxfam America, leader with Rights and Democracy Vermont and is on the advisory councils for Emerge Vermont and Black Lives Matter Vermont. Her arts advocacy focuses on amplification of voices of the oppressed, issues of human rights and social justice.