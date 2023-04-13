The Trust for Public Land has transferred Rolston Rest, the largest private unprotected parcel remaining in Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forest, to the U.S. Forest Service for permanent protection.

Adding the property to the Green Mountain National Forest will shield the land from development and guarantee public access.

