The Lamoille South school budget adopted last week includes an increase in executive administration of $7,325. That amount will not cover the cost of paying for two superintendents next year.

That’s essentially what the school board signed up for when it agreed to buy current superintendent Tracy Wrend out of her contract, which had originally been inked through June 2022. Wrend agreed to resign a year early, but the board agreed to pay her full $153,217 salary next year, plus thousands of dollars in contracted benefits.

According to schoolboard chair David Bickford, of Morristown, school officials have not yet decided how to pay Wrend.

“We have not finalized whether it comes from the budget or from other sources,” Bickford said. He added that, while the $32.89 million budget adopted last year comes with proposed allocations attached, it’s ultimately up to the school district to determine how that money is spent.

Also part of the separation agreement between Wrend and the district is a clause penalizing anyone on the school board who disparages Wrend for the next two and a half years, at $10,000 per violation. Bickford clarified this week that, should such disparagements occur, the money would be paid to Wrend from the school district, not directly from the board member who makes a disparaging remark.

Does that make it hard for board members to speak their mind?

“We have to be judicious about what we say in any theater. And this is an incentive to be judicious,” Bickford said. “And, to be honest with you, I don’t think we’re going to have to enforce that at all.”

Searching for two

Lamoille South is now hiring to fill two of its top administrative positions — the superintendent and the Stowe High School principal. The good news is this is the best time of the year to put out help wanted ads and conduct searches, Bickford said.

Spearheading the search process is the New England School Development Council, which does this kind of thing for roughly 300 school districts. Bickford said he anticipates Lamoille South will hold some community forums and advertise through traditional job-search outlets.

Per the separation agreement, Wrend agreed to serve through the end of the current school year, June 30. The agreement also states Wrend would step aside if an interim superintendent were hired before then, but Bickford said “we’re really not looking for an interim.”

While the district is going with a regional partner for the principal and superintendent search, current staffers within the district could also make the cut.

“Anybody in house is encouraged to apply, and will be considered along with other applicants,” Bickford said.