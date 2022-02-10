Judy A.S. Bickford

Incumbent
Age: 73
Day job: Retired teacher.
Other boards: Lamoille County Planning Commission, board member (I strongly advocated for Morristown to return to this organization so that we could have a voice at the table); board member, Lamoille Habitat for Humanity as the faith-based liaison and volunteer coordinator; secretary, Morristown Parks and Recreation; member, Board of Civil Authority; member, Board of Abatement; vice president, Lamoille County Retired Educators; board member, Vermont Retired Educators Association; active member, United Community Church of Morrisville.
• What are the three most important issues facing Morristown?
Affordable housing: I have been on the board of Lamoille Habitat for Humanity for approximately eight years and am currently involved in obtaining volunteers to help build our house on Maple Street. I participate with Working Communities Challenge, a housing work group that is reducing barriers to increasing affordable housing. After several people at a selectboard meeting questioned why it cost so much money for Lamoille Housing Partnership to build affordable housing, I met with executive director Jim Lovinsky to understand out how the process works. I discovered all the environmental and building requirements the organization must meet, which makes the project costs seem so unusual to the public. Transparency of decision making of town committees and boards: I have reached out to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to see if a facilitated conversation could be arranged to start a dialogue between the citizens and various boards, much like Morristown did back in 2011, which resulted in the Arthur’s block on Main Street as well as the Morrisville Food Coop. Educating the public on the various roles of the committees in town government: This has been apparent from many of the questions coming to the selectboard that residents don’t understand who is responsible for what decisions.
• In recent months, Morristown residents have scrutinized the town for the rapid rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?
Yes. There is an overwhelming need for housing, at a middle level as well as affordable level housing, not only in Morristown but statewide. Building in the village has taken the residents by surprise and it seems that this may be the very root of much of the community’s concern and anger.
• After some discussion, the selectboard has decided to continue with a town administrator form of government instead of moving to a town manager style, noting that the current model keeps the board more responsible for the decisions in how the town operates. Do you agree with this?
Dan Lindley, former town administrator, suggested that the selectboard hire a town manager. I did some research on the topic and agreed with him. I was the lone voice in favor of a town manager. The work of running a town is becoming more and more complicated and challenging. Our current town administrator, Eric Dodge, is doing a fantastic job. When he decides it is time to hang up his spurs, I hope that the selectboard will look to a town manager for the job.
• In recent selectboard meetings, there has been some self-reflection on whether town government is transparent and participatory enough for everyday residents. What are your thoughts on this?
I have heard the frustration of those in the community that we could use more transparency. I have approached the selectboard about looking into ways to get information out to the citizens. We currently communicate with the public via Front Porch Forum but not everyone has access to the internet or knows about it. Notices about meetings are posted but not everyone knows where to look for this information. Our town website badly needs an upgrade. It is an ongoing issue that the selectboard will work on in the upcoming year.
• Do you think Morristown and Morrisville should merge their governments and do away with the village trustees structure?
Yes. But it is a decision that the voters would make after there were many meetings to discuss the pros and cons of merging. The selectboard has offered in the past to take over running the sewer system and leave the trustees in charge of the power company. The two boards have been amicably meeting annually.
