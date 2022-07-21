The town of Johnson is planning to begin enforcement of its dilapidated buildings and nuisance property ordinance to help clean up some of the town’s worst and most structurally deficient eyesores.
This crackdown will target properties in a “state of disrepair and deterioration” that includes “vacant buildings, unsafe or uninhabitable structures and potentially dangerous land conditions,” according to the town ordinance.
Properties and homes could be found in violation of the ordinance if they contain unsafe structures, unsanitary sewage or plumbing facilities, or are deemed to be uninhabitable, a fire hazard, littered with garbage or in a state of dilapidation, deterioration or decay, or if they are vacant, abandoned or fire damaged.
This effort will not be directed toward properties where solid waste has created possible health hazards but instead toward properties and buildings with structural and aesthetic issues that cause the town to consider them a nuisance, meaning either a threat to public safety or a drag on neighboring property values.
The enforcement process begins after the town receives a credible report of a home that needs to be inspected. Properties that have been listed as “under construction” on the town’s grand list for over five years might also trigger an inspection.
Town manager Brian Story said he suspects the town will likely start with properties the town has received complaints about but did not specify the number of buildings that will be subject to inspection.
A representative of the village, either health officer Tracy Myers or recently appointed constable B.J. Putvain, who also serves on the Johnson village board of trustees, and Dean Locke, all have the authority to issue tickets for possible infractions.
If property owners won’t allow access, these officers are authorized to ask for a remedy based on what’s visible, Story clarified at a recent town meeting or, as selectboard member Eric Osgood suggested, the town could request a court order.
After officials inspect the property and report findings to the property owner and selectboard, the selectboard may hold a hearing to review the inspection report and review the evidence to determine whether the property is in violation of the dilapidated and nuisance property ordinance.
Property owners will have the opportunity to provide the selectboard with a plan of action to remedy the problems found with the property. Progress of such a plan will be monitored on a mutually agreed upon schedule.
Fines would be issued if a property owner fails to hold up their end of the bargain. Fines start at $100 for a first offense and can escalate up to $600 for a third infraction.
