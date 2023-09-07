Wastewater facility

Johnson village manager Erik Bailey shows the damage done to the wastewater facility in the aftermath of the Flood of 2023 to Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who stopped by the village for a tour with local legislators last month.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

After its total devastation in July’s Flood of 2023, the Johnson wastewater treatment facility is back in operation, albeit by a more expensive and more labor-intensive process.

“All the processes that normally run are running,” village manager Erik Bailey said. “The effluent is already very, very clear, all the solids and whatever else is all coming out.”

