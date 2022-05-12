Although the Johnson Village Board of Trustees considered three candidates to fill an open slot on the board, it couldn’t agree on one, so village voters will make the decision themselves in June.
Former trustee B.J. Putvain, former selectboard member Kyle Nuse and former trustee Jena Gould-Hopkins all put their hats in the ring to replace William Jennison, the former board chair who resigned in April amid fallout from the board’s failed attempt to lay off lineman Paul Stankiewicz and the subsequent departure of Troy and Meredith Dolan, the former foreman and manager for the village.
Each candidate fielded questions from the remaining trustees, who made some attempt to keep the interrogation uniform to each candidate but at times veered in different directions depending on personal relationships and a candidate’s public history.
After the deliberation, the board could not agree on who to support and instead opted to put the questions to voters.
The election will be held by Australian ballot on Tuesday, June 21, at the Johnson Municipal Building or by absentee ballot. Candidates must submit a consent form to appear on the ballot by May 16. So far, Putvain is the only one to do so.
Putvain’s trustee tenure ended in April when Lynda Hill took the seat from him by just five votes in the village’s annual election. Nuse ran for the board of trustees last June and was defeated by current trustee Ken Tourangeau. Gould-Hopkins was briefly a member of the board before resigning in 2020 after claiming she was harassed by Jennison and others over her support for racial equity issues.
Questions, answers
Each candidate made a case for their candidacy in opening statements.
Putvain said that his recent tenure on the board, plus his very narrow loss to Hill, meant nearly half of the population was willing to vote for him. He noted his support for hanging a Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille flag for several weeks last summer and keeping the water fountain open as examples of his voting record.
Nuse referenced the importance of supporting women for public office considering what was occurring “on the national scene.” She detailed her youth in Johnson and eventual return to the town as an adult to raise her family. She also took the board through her extensive municipal experience, having served with Johnson Works, as a member of selectboard for six years, and her current work on the town’s beautification committee.
Gould-Hopkins talked about her history as a Johnson resident, first arriving in the town as a student at Northern Vermont University. She promised to vote with “fact-based information” and expressed a desire to collaborate with other trustees. She said the town, like many Vermont towns, faces a host of issues that reflect divisions on the state and federal levels as well.
Trustee Diane Lehouiller asked the candidates whether they believed the village should hire an economic development coordinator, considering a deadlocked vote in March that saw the idea fail.
Putvain said to leave the issue up to voters and didn’t feel strongly whether the position was funded through grants or tax dollars.
Nuse spoke strongly in favor of having a dedicated person to bring in grant money, as did Gould-Hopkins.
Hill asked the candidates about their vision for the village and what they saw as the foremost concern facing the town.
Putvain said replacing the Dolans as manager and foreman was his primary concern and putting guidelines in place to prevent similar personnel conflicts, guidelines that the board would have to write together and, if they could not agree, craft with help from an outside consultant.
Nuse said a lack of leadership, management and stability were her primary concerns, again referring to the collapse of the village management system due to the conflict between Stankiewicz and the Dolans. To her, setting a better tone for the town started with the board and showing one another respect. She also advocated for involving outside consultants and working on policies to prevent employee conflict in the future.
Gould-Hopkin’s foremost priority would be supporting the university as an engine for economic stability, but also agreed with Nuse that an impartial outside mediator was needed to develop better employee policies.
Board chair Steven Hatfield questioned Putvain on his ability to stay impartial on the board of trustees when it was rumored that he may be deputized to help the selectboard enforce its ATV ordinance.
Though still in a draft stage, the Green Mountain ATV Club has put forward an offer to subsidize the use of constables, a town-appointed position that mostly focuses on regulating municipal issues like animal control. Putvain is currently an animal control officer.
Putvain was adamant that he wouldn’t let these potential duties interfere with his work as a trustee. Tourangeau, an ATV enthusiast, came to Putvain’s defense when Hatfield pressed him on the question.
Though Nuse did not respond in this setting, in early April she advocated against the use of constables as ATV enforcers. She also sent a letter to the selectboard warning of possible cronyism and unfair enforcement.
But at a meeting last month, the selectboard publicly refuted the notion that a volunteer in an ordinance enforcement position in Johnson might wield their power unfairly.
Tourangeau, who has often been at odds with Nuse in the past, pressed her on the letter.
Nuse criticized Tourangeau at last month’s meeting for angrily confronting Lehouiller for briefly sharing a union arbitration agreement that mandated Stankiewicz’s return to his job and prompted Dolan’s departure.
Hatfield also wondered about Nuse’s ability to bring stability to the board.
Nuse said she would rely on her experience and training while continuing to ask questions, listen and think creatively.
Tourangeau also demanded to know why they should believe Gould-Hopkins wouldn’t suddenly depart her position on the board if she was appointed.
Gould-Hopkins said she feared for her family’s safety when Jennison and others accosted her at her home and now wants to finish the job she started while reinforcing the idea that the board of trustees is the proper setting for the discussion of village matters.
Gordy Smith, the former chair of the board of trustees and fire chief who resigned amid accusations that he was breaking the open meeting law and tensions around racial justice issues, spoke in favor of Putvain. He said the board precedent allowed it to appoint someone who had suffered a narrow loss in a recent election.
Jackie Stanton, a Johnson activist, praised Nuse for her values and commitment to the democratic process. Stanton, community oven leader Jen Burton and the Laraway School’s Rick Aupperlee all spoke in support of Gould-Hopkins, praising her thoughtfulness and claiming her previous resignation was due to an unsupportive board of trustees.
