Once again, Johnson’s town meeting was in a class of its own. Its solemn purpose was accompanied by a party atmosphere and, much to everybody’s delight, the Historical Society sold homemade pies throughout.
Compensation for select board members hasn’t changed for several years, so this year townspeople gave them a raise, to $1,200 for members and $1,500 for the chair, Eric Osgood.
The $3 million town budget proposal drew little discussion. The public learned that the Historical Society will pay $75,000 in two increments over two years to finish paying for the Holcomb House. There is a 16 percent cost increase from Newport Ambulance Service.
The fire department and the sheriff’s department each had a 3 percent increase and salaries and insurance costs were up in the highway department, which accounts for 43 percent of the budget. Public safety makes up 26 percent of the budget; the cost of the sheriff’s department is $481,761.
After a reminder from the select board that the town will soon face expenses in dealing with the historic Scribner ridge roadway problems from the Halloween storm, Walter Pomroy proposed that the budget be raised by $37,500. Voters agreed.
The $3 million budget will need $1,897,434 from taxes; surplus money from last year — $131,735 — will be applied to lessen the amount needed from taxes.
A $2,224 request for the Lamoille County Special Investigation Unit passed after much debate. Taxpayers weren’t informed about what the unit is or what it does, as well as why the extra money would be needed when $20,000 is paid to the sheriff’s department for special investigations and the detective division.
The Lamoille County Unit is an independent, nonprofit organization set up by the state but not completely funded; it deals with elder and child abuse in a more comfortable setting than a police station.
It was pointed out that state funding is being squeezed and costs are increasingly falling on local taxpayers.
Voters unanimously approved $2,000 for the Lamoille Family Center and Healthy Lamoille Valley, and a Tuesday Night Live Reserve Fund.
After a potluck lunch with handmade pizzas from the wood-fired oven, the meeting moved to nonbinding articles.
• Voters showed strong support for finishing the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2025.
• Another unanimous show of support was given to Jenna’s Promise, along with a round of applause for Greg and Dawn Tatro, who spearhead the project. It will provide a place for people in recovery to work and live, people, Greg said, who are “no different from the rest of us.” Eric Osgood pointed out that Jenna’s Promise will change the face of Johnson for the better, with renovated, more energy-efficient buildings and a place for community activities.
• A proposal to establish a budget advisory committee was turned inside out, then turned down by a close margin.
• Johnson school board representative Mark Nielson reported on the Lamoille North school budget, and said he now attends some select board meetings, where citizens can discuss with him any issues they may have.
• The financial impact of joining Lamoille North has been a sore subject for many Johnson taxpayers, and Walter Pomroy proposed calling on the select board to call a special town meeting to decide whether Johnson should withdraw from the district.
Mark Nielson said the process of withdrawing is “quite a mountain to climb,” though possible, and there are penalties for doing so. Greensboro has already begun the process to remove itself from its school district.
By a large majority, voters decided to request the special town meeting.
• A report by the Center for Governmental Research on merging Johnson’s town and village governments wasn’t ready to be printed before town meeting, so a review has been postponed to a select board meeting, and the report will be readily available to the public.
• The select board was asked to consider letting ATVs use Railroad Street, Gould Hill, Main Street and other paved roads, so that they can reach gas stations. The select board will invite voters to comment at an upcoming meeting.