Next week, a month after Town Meeting Day, Johnson village residents vote on their own slate of issues, money matters and elected officials.
That includes a political temperature check that might determine whether the village even has its own annual meeting in the future.
The annual election is Tuesday, April 6, with in-person voting at the Johnson municipal offices between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Because of the pandemic, all voting will be done by Australian ballot.
The bulk of voting is limited to a village budget, separate from the town budget approved last month, and elections. Most elections are uncontested, although Ken Tourangeau, Sr., recently declared himself a write-in candidate against incumbent trustee Diane Lehouillier.
The village budget calls for $521,336 in spending, of which an estimated $112,018 would be raised by taxes.
Voters will also weigh in on a non-binding advisory article asking if trustees should enter into discussions with town officials about a future merger of the town and village. On Town Meeting Day March 2, voters approved a similar article, also non-binding.
Ahead of the votes, the town commissioned a report studying the differences and similarities between what the report’s author called “the two Johnsons,” which can be read at bit.ly/36vS96h.
The annual village annual, which can be accessed on the town’s website (townofjohnson.com), is dedicated to the memory of Lea Kilvadyova, the town’s former economic development coordinator who died March 7, and Gordy Smith, the longtime trustee who stepped down after 38 years.
