The basement of the Johnson Public Library flooded, and it’s the first time floodwaters breached the main floor, according to library trustee Jessica Bickford, resulting in a couple of inches of standing water among the library’s collection.
Christopher Myers helps Dylan Jennison at The Shop.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Dylan Jennison cleans up at The Shop.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Photo by Gordon Miller
Pam (and Rick) Aupperlee bought their 200-year-old home on Railroad Street 34 years ago. It’s weathered the Lamoille River’s periodic floods before, but never like this.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Pam and Rick Aupperlee’s home on Railroad Street was packed with the many artifacts of their life: a piano and a lifetime collection of vinyl records, many of which were irreparably damaged.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Sterling Market, Johnson’s only grocery store, was completely destroyed.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Photo by Gordon Miller
Photo by Gordon Miller
Photo by Gordon Miller
“Please only flush urine, feces and toilet paper,” Johnson village manager Erik Bailey wrote in a recent toilet flushing advisory issued by the municipality.
“Please do not flush: cleaning chemicals, heating oil, or other petro chemicals, any byproduct of flood clean-up included paper towels, ‘flushable’ (they aren’t) wipes, or any other items besides #1, #2 and TP. These flushing rules are always in effect but are so very important while the (wastewater treatment facility) is mostly offline,” he continued.
The village of Johnson, densely built between the banks of the Lamoille and Gihon rivers, bore the brunt of recent flooding, including a devastated wastewater treatment facility, and is on the frontlines of the ongoing cleanup and repair process.
Village trustees, who have been volunteering their time and individual expertise to neighbors, met last Wednesday to begin the process of figuring out how to move forward.
While the selectboard has decamped to safer environs and held its meetings at Vermont State University’s Johnson campus, trustees have continued to meet in the relatively untouched second floor of the Johnson Municipal Building, even as the first floor was severely damaged in the flood.
The board signed a $1 million emergency line of credit from Union Bank at a nearly 5 percent interest rate to help with the expense of managing the damaged village through the flood. The village passed a budget of just $438,683 at its annual meeting in April.
Second, trustees thanked each other and selectboard members for their hard post-flood efforts, the many in-state and out-of-state entities that have helped with flood recovery, local and state politicians and service providers who have toured the destroyed wastewater facility and Scott Meyer, a former trustee with extensive occupational health expertise, who was on hand at the meeting to advise the board.
Gov. Phil Scott toured the ruined plant with Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, representatives, who have assured the village that the facility will be repaired, and other money will be spent on flood mitigation to ensure it won’t be destroyed in subsequent flooding, according to Bailey, who has advocated for the facility to be moved away from the river.
The facility has no electricity and while wastewater manager Dan Copp and his employees are in the early stages of implementing a bare bones waste treatment procedure, the plant is doing little but filtering out sticks and grit.
Copp also tried to clear up some common misconceptions about what it means to be ejecting “raw sewage” into the Lamoille River, as is occurring now.
“People think of raw sewage and think of what they flushed down the toilet. That’s not what comes to the facility. You’ve got shower water, you got dishwater water, you’ve got washing machine water. Is it still an environmental concern? Of course,” Copp said.
A new pump station on River Road was also badly damaged and will require short-term and long-term repairs. Bailey brought on Johnson-based American Mobile LLC for the project, which trustee Ken Tourangeau noted did not violate the village’s procurement policy, which typically demands multiple bids be solicited for outside vendors, due to the emergency status of the project.
While neighboring villages like Morrisville and Cambridge saw their water systems compromised, Copp noted that Johnson’s wellhead stayed above the floodwaters through the duration of the event and remained undamaged.
The village will be hiring a separate contractor, the New Hampshire-based Municipal Resources Inc., to help assist with flood-related administration, including coordination with FEMA. The village’s needs would overwhelm the town, which has brought on a different contractor for its flood-related administration assistance, necessitating two different consultants, according to Tourangeau.
“In the grand scheme of things, the town made out well, the village did not,” Meyer said.
Extra time has been allotted for payment for taxes owed to the village and utility payments due to the flood that affected so many homes and villagers. Forms for residents seeking individual financial help from FEMA are available at the university’s McClelland Hall and Johnson Elementary School on College Hill, and a donation center has been established at Jenna’s Promising Goods on Railroad Street.
With some promises of immediate reimbursement and payment from FEMA, but a much longer expected wait for other funds, trustees warned that fiscal austerity was on the way.
“We’re going to see a lot of budget cuts, and we need to maintain for a while without anything extra,” Tourangeau said.
