Flood cleanup: Johnson

Trustees thanked each other and selectboard members for their hard post-flood efforts, the many in-state and out-of-state entities that have helped with flood recovery

“Please only flush urine, feces and toilet paper,” Johnson village manager Erik Bailey wrote in a recent toilet flushing advisory issued by the municipality.

“Please do not flush: cleaning chemicals, heating oil, or other petro chemicals, any byproduct of flood clean-up included paper towels, ‘flushable’ (they aren’t) wipes, or any other items besides #1, #2 and TP. These flushing rules are always in effect but are so very important while the (wastewater treatment facility) is mostly offline,” he continued.

