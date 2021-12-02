The garage belonging to the village of Johnson has a mold problem and there is no easy fix.
The Village Board of Trustees Nov. 17 voted to direct village manager consultant Meredith Dolan to begin soliciting bids from engineers to evaluate what would be needed to make the garage useable.
The decision was made after a lengthy discussion prompted by the completion of a site assessment commissioned by trustees in September from Tom Peterson and Peterson Consulting.
After an extensive analysis, Peterson’s report concluded that the garage was being asked to serve a purpose it was never meant for, that the mold posed a hazard to employees, that efforts to find a fix should be accelerated, and that trustees should take immediate, temporary steps to improve the building’s air quality.
The garage houses the village’s vehicles, tools and skid steers and is used for vehicle washing and maintenance.
It has been used by the village since 1998 and it was already insulated by that point, even though the building originally was never meant to be heated. Though the concrete slab the building sits upon is in good shape, water has infiltrated the building and led to the mold problem.
While Peterson has experience assessing facilities and large capital projects, he said he’s not an engineer and doesn’t have the specialized expertise to continue to advise the board.
Dolan is hoping to present bids from engineers by late December or early January to get the process rolling, with evaluations likely costing anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000. Grants, like a U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Grant that Dolan may apply for in April, could potentially offset costs of the eventual project.
Trustee B.J. Putvain cautioned that the entire process, depending on what the engineer’s evaluation reveals, will likely take well over a year.
“The way things are going right now with the economy and everything like that, it takes a year, a year and a half, to do things,” he said. “But our goal is to try to figure it out by spring, just so we can start going down whatever path we’re gonna go down.”
Water problems
“From our observations, we believe that conditions both inside and outside the building persist in supporting significant mold growth. (Mold needs moisture and food in order to flourish. We believe the groundwater is contributing the moisture and the thousands of square feet of plywood walls is contributing the organic material that serves as some of the food for the mold),” Peterson’s report stated.
There are two potential sources of water contributing to the mold problem. A ledge behind the village garage, which sits on a hill, may be providing a steady supply of freshwater to the building’s foundation, and the garage does not adequately prevent moisture from getting inside, where mold forms.
The building has only one floor drain, clogged with sediment and with an unclear outlet. The office room, bathroom and the plywood interior of the exterior walls have water stains.
“Keeping groundwater-based moisture out of the building will be very difficult because the building is essentially built on top of an aquifer that is at or near the ground surface,” the report said. “‘De-watering’ of the building site and footprint may be possible but it would require extensive engineering and construction.”
The resulting mold issue presents a very real occupational health hazard. A Vermont Occupational Safety and Health, or VOSHA, workplace safety and health consultation quoted in Peterson’s report concluded that “it seems very likely that there is a mold growth sufficient throughout the garage to illicit [sic] adverse immune responses from Village of Johnson Public Works staff,” a conclusion the report agreed with.
“A lot of times with steel buildings, because the outside temperatures get so cold during the winter months, there’s condensation that builds up between the insulation layer in the steel itself and that is also a place where water can generate and mold up a building fairly quickly unless it’s done correctly when you insulate it,” said Scott Meyer.
Meyer is a former trustee with an extensive professional background in occupational health who commented extensively on the issue at the Nov. 17 village board of trustees meeting.
“If you have a competent engineer come in, they’ll be able to give good guidance to the trustees, village manager or consultant at this point, on where to go with their options,” Meyer said.
He said the village can rebuild the garage but would first “need to take care of the water sources, so the building remains dry. So the engineer would basically go through a step by step process to try to figure out what’s the best approach to deal with this building while also keeping in mind that we shouldn’t drag it on too long, because we do have village employees in and out of that space.”
Possible solutions
Awaiting the engineer’s evaluation, most of the village trustees indicated that they’re hoping to tear down and rebuild the garage on what so far appears to be a salvageable foundation.
Putvain said that if the foundation is sound, the village could strip the garage down to “the bare frame and rebuild it to be a warm weather building, put ventilation and all that stuff in. We want to try to keep the same platform just for ease.”
A second option, a new building, would cost taxpayers more, he said.
“But the health of the guys is going to come before anything. So we’re just looking at which way is the most efficient, cost-effective way to do it, and safest way to do it.”
If the engineer determines that the water problem can’t be fixed or is too costly to mitigate, the village will have to consider a total rebuild elsewhere, a much more costly option.
At the Nov. 17 meeting, trustee Diane Lehouiller floated the option of tearing down the structure and beautifying the area, pointing out its proximity to the rail trail and the vision the village set forth for the area in a recent brownfield report. Working to revitalize and build a new village garage elsewhere would make the village a more welcoming place, she said.
Other trustees, including Putvain, chair William Jennison, Ken Tourangeau and former trustee Meyer, said that idea would be too expensive. They argued that relocating the garage to the industrial park, with no lots sold, no buildings and no roads would be infeasible and mean years in development.
“It’s a great idea, but the length of the process pushes it out of the reality of scope,” Meyer said.
Meyer cautioned village officials that they “can’t really backburner this building for very long because you do have staff coming in and out and there’s a moral responsibility to the health of your workers. The building is only going to degrade if we don’t do something with it, and to be putting all your eggs in one basket up on that industrial park land when it’s not shovel ready is huge.”
Employees have been instructed to use the garage as little as possible. The village will keep the building just warm enough to keep the water from freezing but not encourage more mold growth.
In the meantime, the village co-owns a pole barn with the town of Johnson and will try to use that space as much as possible.
Both administrative entities are working to schedule a meeting where a more detailed discussion about the public works buildings will be held, according to town administrator Brian Story.
