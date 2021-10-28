Despite resigning June 17, former Johnson village manager Meredith Dolan has continued working for the village in a contractor position on municipal and utility matters the past five months as trustees search for her replacement.
Trustees renewed Dolan’s contract for another six months, according to minutes from an Oct. 13 meeting.
Asked how long she preferred to have her contract extended, Dolan said for three to six months, noting that it allows for a termination at any time with two week’s notice.
Dolan was paid a yearly salary of $78,000 as village manager. Since she resigned and became a consultant for the village, she has made an hourly wage of $75 an hour and worked 55 hours each month. The town has paid her a total of $14,025 in the months since her resignation and provided no benefits, according to village clerk Rosemary Audibert.
Though the village trustees met a total of four times in executive session between Sept. 29 and Oct 15, three times to explicitly discuss the hiring of a new village manager and a third time to discuss village personnel grievances, as of Oct. 25, there’s been no announcement about a new village manager.
Dolan still handles several projects for the town, including ongoing repairs to the village garage, a loan for the construction of the River Road ejector station, village water source management and the possible implementation of advanced metering infrastructure for the village’s utilities operation.
If the village hires a new manager at the same pay rate Dolan received before her resignation and continues to pay her for the same number of hours as a contractor to assist a new hire, the village could end up spending around $10,000 a month on village management.
Dolan did not respond to a request for comment before press time, nor did Johnson Village Trustees Ken Tourangeau, B.J. Putvain, Diane Lehouiller, Steven Hatfield or board chair William Jennison.
Funding and merger questions
Former Johnson Selectboard member and candidate for Johnson Village Trustees Kyle Nuse has some concerns about the situation. When Dolan’s contract was extended at the Oct. 13 trustees village meeting, she voiced some of them.
“My basic questions at the last trustee meeting were about accountability and transparency,” Nuse said. “Last I heard there were grave concerns that the village finances were not in a good place because of COVID and other factors, and now they are well on their way to hiring a full time manager and keeping the former on as a consultant.”
When Nuse asked if the village had the money to cover this period of double-employment, Jennison said, “Yes.”
Back in June when Dolan resigned, Nuse broached the subject of returning to a system where the village and town shared a manager, which she said worked well when she served as a selectboard member.
“When Meredith resigned in June, I saw this as an opportunity to revisit and explore the option of one manager. For me, change is an opportunity for creative thinking and to look outside the status quo and find places for improvement, which can lead to some positive growth for many sectors. I saw this resignation as one of those moments,” Nuse said.
Trustees quickly shot that idea down. Despite sharing a manager in the past, trustees said in June that serving both municipal entities would be too much for one person.
At the time, Nuse had suggested adding a part-time economic development position whose job it was to specifically seek out money-saving grant opportunities, but the trustees dismissed this as well.
She also pointed to the fact that the town and village had been directed to merge by its residents and having one manager for both municipal entities would make that transition easier.
Trustees said a merger was too far in the future to consider the idea. Until earlier this month when Johnson’s selectboard forced the issue, village trustees had not yet discussed a merger plan mandated by voters.
Both municipalities have now appointed representatives as an advance team to explore a merger. Trustees appointed Putvain and Hatfield and the selectboard picked Eben Patch and Beth Foy.
The merger advance team is expected to investigate how to structure future joint meetings on the merger and what could potentially be accomplished at those meetings.
