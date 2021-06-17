Meredith Birkett is no longer village manager in Johnson.
Her last day on the job was today, Thursday, June 17. Village trustees accepted Birkett’s resignations at a special meeting last Wednesday.
“I am not offering any single reason for leaving the village manager position, but I do feel now is the right time for me to move on. I have not accepted a position elsewhere at this time,” Birkett said in a statement.
Members of the trustees board wished Birkett well, while also considering how to move forward. She may be replaced, or trustees may contract out management of the village’s power system to the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority, which offers such services to the towns Jacksonville and Barton.
Kyle Nuse, who recently lost a race for an open trustee seat to Ken Tourangeau, who was sworn in at the beginning of the meeting, was present.
She noted that the village and town of Johnson once shared a manager and received a great deal of grant money during that time. She suggested that since Johnson residents asked the trustees and selectboard to look into a municipal merger, the idea be considered.
But trustee BJ Putvain said sharing one manager between the town and village would be “overwhelming for one person.”
Will Jennison, chair of the board, agreed. He called combining village and town responsibilities for the several years it might take to merge the municipalities, if it was approved, an “injustice.” Jennison did not return a request for comment on Birkett’s departure.
Trustees will pay Birkett 200 hours of accrued paid-time off in 30 hour increments, which Birkett requested so she could save money on taxes.
The board also approved a return-to-work and office reopening plans to take effect when Gov. Phil Scott officially lifted pandemic mitigation guidelines, which happened on Monday. Because some employees still need to be trained, reopening the Johnson municipal building will be delayed.
During the meeting, Steve Hatfield and Diane Lehouiller motioned for separate private executive sessions with the village attorney that were not part of the public record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.