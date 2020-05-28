The village of Johnson will open polls next week for its annual elections and budget vote, both postponed because of the coronavirus.

The June 2 polling marks the first time a Lamoille County municipality will attempt in-person voting since the pandemic shut down gatherings.

Village residents all received ballots in the mail, though, and officials hope most people will vote that way.

Village manager Meredith Dolan said at the May 1 trustees meeting that the village is required to offer in-person voting. Polls are open Tuesday, June 2, in the Johnson municipal building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An informational meeting was held Tuesday.

Voters will mark their ballots for village elected positions and a proposed operating budget of $545,746, of which roughly $112,000 would be raised by property taxes.

They will also vote on the reconstruction, ownership and operation of 1.5 miles of power line in the Cady’s Falls area of Morrisville.

— Tommy Gardner

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.