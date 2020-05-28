The village of Johnson will open polls next week for its annual elections and budget vote, both postponed because of the coronavirus.
The June 2 polling marks the first time a Lamoille County municipality will attempt in-person voting since the pandemic shut down gatherings.
Village residents all received ballots in the mail, though, and officials hope most people will vote that way.
Village manager Meredith Dolan said at the May 1 trustees meeting that the village is required to offer in-person voting. Polls are open Tuesday, June 2, in the Johnson municipal building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
An informational meeting was held Tuesday.
Voters will mark their ballots for village elected positions and a proposed operating budget of $545,746, of which roughly $112,000 would be raised by property taxes.
They will also vote on the reconstruction, ownership and operation of 1.5 miles of power line in the Cady’s Falls area of Morrisville.
— Tommy Gardner