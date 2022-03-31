Johnson village trustee B.J. Putvain will face off against challenger Lynda Hill for a two-year board seat and voters will be asked to authorize $30,000 for community and economic development at the village’s annual election on April 5.

Steven Hatfield is running for a three-year seat on the board with no opposition listed on the ballot, though Darrell Wescom has announced a write-in candidacy. He did not respond to queries from the News & Citizen.

The village will ask voters to approve a $436,956 budget, $112,055 of which will be raised by taxes.

Voters in the town of Johnson approved $40,000 for the purpose of community and economic development in March, money that might include hiring a community and economic development director to bring in grant money and other types of funding for the town.

After some deliberation at a Feb. 23 meeting, village trustees decided to ask voters to add $30,000 for the same purpose.

Approving the expenditure would result in a 5-cent tax increase for village residents.

The village will also ask voters to authorize the appointment of a water and light commissioner for a one-year term and allow it to set rates of compensation for its officers and employees.

Voting will be held by Australian ballot at the Johnson Municipal building on Tuesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.