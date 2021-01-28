Johnson village voters have overwhelmingly approved floating a $345,000 bond to pay for the replacement of the village’s aging sewer pump plant on River Road West.
The vote, held Tuesday, was 45-1 in favor of the bond. According to village manager Meredith Dolan, the village sewer department serves about 450 customers.
The project will go out to bid in March, start construction in July, and wrap up in August.
According to a fact sheet that went out with utility bills, about one third of the project will be subsidized by state funds, and the typical residential sewer customer will see a $1.40 increase on their monthly bill.
The aging pump station has become unreliable and there is a fear that it could fail, causing sewer overflows. The pump station equipment is outdated, and it has become difficult to find replacement parts and it requires a lot time and money to keep it going.
Of the estimated $345,000 construction cost, about $90,000 comes from a 10 percent construction contingency, engineering costs and permit and administrative fees.
During discussion of the bond in November, trustees worried about the financial impact to village residents, especially those who are of lower incomes. There are some subsidies from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund wrapped up in the project that will drop the actual anticipated loan amount to about $205,000, costing the typical residential sewer customer an extra $1.40 a month.
Those subsidies are:
• Engineering is subsidized at 50 percent, saving the village $14,450.
• The state is providing an additional 40 percent subsidy on actual construction costs, dropping another $125,250.
That remaining $205,000 will be funded via a 30-year loan with a 2 percent interest rate. That all shakes out to an annual payment of $9,155, starting next year.
The bond vote had originally been set for Jan. 19, in order to get closer to the front of the line for requests from the Vermont bond bank than other towns who might be waiting until Town Meeting Day on March 2 to hold bond votes. Johnson’s annual village meeting is even later, held in April every year.
But the decision was made in December to push it back a week in order to give more time for the village to send out reminders in customers’ utility bills that they could request mail-in ballots.
