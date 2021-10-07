The Johnson Beautification Committee and Jenna’s Promise Oct. 2 held an ice cream social to celebrate the creation of a 16-foot World Cow public mural by artist DJ Barry on the side of the former Parker & Stern’s building facing the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
The building is now owned by Greg and Dawn Tatro and they donated the space for the mural.
Despite rainy weather, over 60 community members, ages 7 days to 70 years, came to eat ice cream, take selfies in front of the mural, splash in puddles and share laughs.
World Cow is a Vermont-based global art movement. This is only the 5th giant cow mural in Vermont, though there are dozens all over the world. The world cow mission is “to bring the world closer together by spreading kindness. To break down borders and unite people, we need to understand our differences and celebrate them.”
World Cow’s spots are the map of the world and touts, “We are all spots on the same cow.”
The town has a gift agreement with the Tatros to leave the mural on the building for a minimum of six years.
“The collective hope is that it brings awareness, beautifies this side of town, makes people stop, take a pic and come spend time (and money) in Johnson,” said Kyle Nuse, chair of the Johnson Beautification Committee, which helped to bring the mural to Johnson, along with Jenna’s Promise, the town, Northern Vermont University, Vermont Studio Center, and a variety of local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.