At the April meeting of the Johnson trustees, the outgoing chair resigned, the village’s former foreman lodged a complaint with the state against another trustee and angry infighting that exposed deep divisions on the village board erupted.
Chair Will Jennison announced his resignation Monday after the board swore in newly-elected member Lynda Hill and appointed Steven Hatfield as its new chair.
“I rejoined at a time during the worst division I’ve ever seen in our town because I wanted to help. The stress inflicted on the board quickly led to the loss of Gordy Smith followed shortly after by vice chair Scott Myers. This left me being appointed chair by the board with a totally new board,” Jennison said in a prepared statement.
“Since that time the members have learned a lot about the job they signed up for. They’ve agreed to disagree and move on to the next topic. I’ve seen votes made purely for the best interest of the taxpayers even though friends didn’t understand why. Our meetings have gone from hours with very little progress to finishing on time.”
In the end, Jennison said it was time for him to go.
“I like to think that I made a difference, that I helped,” he said. “I’ll pray for the success of those I leave on the board and those that follow.”
Jennison was appointed to the board following the resignation of two former trustees. One of them, Jena Gould-Hopkins, resigned from the board after only a few months, claiming that Jennison, among others, had harassed her for standing up for racial equity.
Smith, Jennison’s predecessor, abruptly resigned as trustee’s chair and longtime fire chief over a year ago after accusations he curtailed discussions around racial justice, violated open meeting laws and kept village residents in the dark.
Now Jennison leaves a board embroiled by factionalism, high-level employee resignations, infighting among public utility workers and accusations that he kept his fellow trustees and the public in the dark during the events that preceded Monday night’s turmoil.
Anyone interested in replacing Jennison on the board must send a one-page letter describing their interest, relevant experience and what they would bring to the board to village clerk Rosemary Audibert by April 26.
The complaint
Troy Dolan, the former foreman of Johnson Water & Light who resigned last month, citing perceived threats against himself and his family, has filed an official complaint of unfair labor practices with the Vermont Department of Labor against Johnson village trustee Diane Lehouiller.
The unfair labor charge concerns a Feb. 23 trustees meeting where Johnson line workers were invited to publicly respond to the return of coworker Paul Stankiewicz after a neutral arbitrator required the village to rescind its attempt to lay him off.
The meeting became an airing out of Stankiewicz, where Dolan said he felt unsafe because he had threatened him and his family. Dolan’s employees publicly supported their boss and backed up his claims of feeling unsafe.
Dolan resigned the next month, citing perceived threats, though he was later reemployed by the village as a part-time contractor to finish in-progress projects and train Nate Brigham as the new foreman.
At this meeting, Lehouiller distributed copies of a summary of the arbitration report, the opinion that forced the village to bring back Stankiewicz and detailed allegations from Stankiewicz that he endured five years of harassment, slurs and property vandalism at the hands of his coworkers, allegedly encouraged by Dolan.
After reporting his frustrations about another employee damaging his vehicle, Meredith Dolan, then-village manager and Troy Dolan’s wife, believed Stankiewicz was threatening her and he was suspended and later laid off.
The arbitrator found evidence of the perceived threat against the Dolans lacking and gave Stankiewicz his job back, noting the village violated his contract.
Jennison was the only trustee to appear at the arbitration hearings and spoke in support of Dolan.
Dolan has denied he encouraged the harassment of Stankiewicz. In a statement signed by Johnson linemen Brigham, Chandler Bullard and Jeff Parsons and read at Monday’s meeting, they denied all the allegations of harassment levied against them by Stankiewicz noted in the arbitration report, rallied around Dolan and claimed they had always supported Stankiewicz.
In the complaint alleging an unfair labor practice, Dolan claimed the arbitration award was “not a public document and should not have been distributed to the public.”
Dolan’s complaint claims public dissemination of the document portrayed village employees in a “derogatory and inaccurate” manner and made employees feel “intimidated and attacked” while they were attempting to discuss matters of workplace safety.
Brigham, Parsons and Bullard also signed the complaint.
Dolan and the other lineman demand in the complaint that Lehouiller acknowledge that sharing the arbitration award was “inappropriate” and that she apologize and explain why she shared the document with the public.
The News & Citizen requested a copy of the arbitration award from both the village and Lehouiller after learning she had shared the document publicly. Both denied the request, citing advice from village lawyers.
The News & Citizen eventually obtained a copy of the document.
In a statement responding to the complaint, Lehouiller said she was “shocked” when she read the arbitration award and that it was the first time she had “heard or read about what was possibly going on” among the utility workers.
“From the materials I was given, I learned an investigation should have taken place, and that due process for all parties was not followed,” Lehouiller said. “Knowing very few facts and working in the dark makes it impossible or nearly impossible to make good decisions. Therefore, I was pushing for an investigation to obtain more information.”
Lehouiller said that the “secrecy surrounding what was going on” created a situation where misinformation became rampant and that she wanted to encourage an open, healing process in the Johnson Village Water & Light Department.
She also noted that she never made copies of the arbitration award, but merely showed it to Kyle Nuse, a former selectboard member and fixture at village meetings, and to Don Blais.
“No one at the meeting spoke in a manner to intimidate workers. I watched the video. I did not interfere with workers’ rights to express their workplace condition and safety concerns. Nor did I restrain or coerce any employee in the exercise of their rights guaranteed as well,” Lehouiller said.
The aftermath
After Lehouiller read her statement, fellow trustee Ken Tourangeau excoriated her, telling her that she had made the village liable, that she had violated village employees’ confidentiality, demanded that she resign and continued to shout at her and others throughout the discussion.
“You should resign before you get the damn village sued more,” Tourangeau yelled angrily at Lehouiller at one point.
Lehouiller continued to defend herself, saying the board wasn’t adequately informed about what was going on, that “no one was doing fact finding. It just didn’t make sense. We were making decisions that just didn’t make sense to me,” she said.
Hatfield attempted to step in at one point, defending Lehouiller and agreeing that Stankiewicz did not receive due process from the village.
Tourangeau tried to shout him down, screaming that the arbitration hearings were where Stankiewicz received due process.
B.J. Putvain, who just lost his reelection bid to at Hill, also chimed in, telling Lehouiller that he didn’t think it mattered how she felt, but that it wasn’t her place to show the arbitration award to the public.
Jennison, after resigning and now sitting in the audience, asked Lehouiller to apologize to Dolan and the lineman.
“I understand you want to hold your ground, but you need to separate emotion from the facts,” Jennison said, warning that without an apology, legal fees could be accrued.
“The only apology, in my opinion, that needs to happen is for the violent words and actions from trustee Ken Tourangeau toward trustee Diana Lehouiller when he was speaking to her. That was completely unacceptable,” Nuse argued.
Though Lehouiller did not provide an apology, she did end the intense, argumentative discussion on a conciliatory note.
“What I would like to do is move forward,” she said. “We need to meet with the crew, we need to meet with a mediator, and we need to figure out a good, positive way to settle the problem that’s going on. … I voted to have Nate (Brigham) be the foreman and work with him and have all the crew work together. That’s what I would like to see.”
