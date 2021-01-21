A long-serving Johnson village trustee resigned in December, citing the same divisiveness in town that led another trustee to resign just a few months earlier.
Gordy Smith tendered his resignation Dec. 15, the day after a particularly heated trustees meeting in which the body was accused by members of the public of curtailing discussion about racial justice issues at a previous meeting in October and of making decisions “in the dark,” outside of board meetings.
In resigning, Smith, who had been board chair, also stepped aside as Johnson’s fire warden, a position he held for 40 years. In turning in that resignation, he said he averaged 160 permits and a dozen complaints per year.
The complaints he and his fellow trustees received Dec. 14 may have been Smith’s tipping point. He did not respond to a phone message seeking comment — nor did any current trustees or selectboard members — but the minutes from his final meeting and meetings over the past several months show a Johnson populace eager to voice their concerns about issues of race and transparency and a board of trustees eager to get past social issues and talk about the usual village business of infrastructure and finances.
Open meeting violations?
At the Dec. 14 meeting, a group of 11 people who have been regular meeting participants signed a letter claiming that members of the public “were wrongfully excluded” from participating in the trustees’ Oct. 13 meeting.
That October meeting was, in some ways, a continuation of one a month before it, on Sept. 14, which included a marathon session about racial equity issues that lasted until nearly the next day. At that meeting, a group of Johnson residents who wanted to fly a Black Lives Matter flag on the fire department’s flagpole were rebuffed by firefighters who didn’t want to be involved in politics.
Later, some residents accused trustees of kowtowing to the fire department, and having a preconceived notion of how they were going to react to the Black Lives Matter flag request.
The Oct. 13 meeting was a shorter affair — although it was still three hours long — kicked off by Smith, who said he’d prefer to have future meetings feature just the trustees, village employees and consultants.
There was still discussion about the Black Lives Matter flag, although not as much. Selectboard member Kyle Nuse called the trustees’ decision to fly the flag on the village green and not the fire department pole less a compromise and more “like a yielding that she is not comfortable with,” according to the meeting minutes.
Fast forward to Dec. 14, and the 11-person complaint that the Oct. 13 meeting violated open meeting laws by “wrongfully excluding” comments. Smith opened up the meeting saying the trustees would hear from those who attended the Oct. 13 meeting and didn’t get a chance to talk.
The discussion that ensued consisted of resident after resident pillorying the board for questionable open meeting practices. The residents’ frustration was only made more acute when the trustees voted to ratify decisions made at the Oct. 13 meeting.
Lynda Hill, one of the signatories to the open meeting complaint, noted that it might have been OK, procedurally speaking, to ratify the actions, but it was “a slap in the face” to residents who had just gone through a litany of complaints about the board.
Mass exodus
In what was his last meeting as trustee, Smith said things had gotten to the point that the village attorney was now attending the monthly trustees’ meetings. And he added that village officials are spending more time on “issues raised” instead of things like replacing water and sewer pump stations and fixing the sewer plant roof, mitigating mold in the electric building, and addressing decreases in revenues.
The next day he tendered his resignation to village manager Meredith Dolan, saying the previous night “was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
In his letter to Dolan, he wrote, “There is a saying, ‘If you aren’t part of the solution, then you must be part of the problem.’ I hate to leave you, Meredith, and your fellow trustees in this time of divisiveness with some people not willing to compromise.”
Smith was the third trustee to resign in four months.
At the Sept. 14 meeting, two village trustees — Brian Raulinaitis and Jena Gould-Hopkins — said they were leaving the board. Raulinaitis left because he was moving out of the village and Gould-Hopkins left after only a couple of months on the board because she felt she had been harassed for standing up for racial equity.
One of the people accused of harassing her, Will Jennison, was appointed to the board of trustees the day after she officially resigned, drawing criticism from some in the community. Jennison, at his confirmation, said he had known Gould-Hopkins for 20 years and he felt comfortable dropping by her home and offering her advice, solicited or not, on how she could be a better trustee.
Trustee Scott Meyer also said last fall that he plans on stepping down in April. He said then he would leave earlier, but he didn’t want to leave Smith alone as the last “elder” on the board.
Smith beat him to the exit; Meyer is now the board chair.
