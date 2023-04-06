Johnson town administrator Brian Story resigned at the end of March, giving the town 60 days to find his replacement as he winds down his tenure.
According to Story, he’s looking to grow in his career and take a position in a town with a larger government.
He’s been Johnson’s town administrator for seven years.
“I’ll be transitioning to a community that’s a little bit larger, my role there would have a little bit more oversight,” Story said. “I want to devote a little bit more time to the parts of the job that are my favorite parts of the job: personnel oversight and working with the human resources side of things.”
Story was hired by the town in 2016 and oversaw seven years of municipal operations. In a resignation letter submitted to selectboard chair Beth Foy, Story outlined his greatest administrative hits.
“I have enjoyed my time serving the community and I am proud of my accomplishments here,” Story wrote. “I am proud of helping secure funds for new and existing community institutions like Jenna’s Promise and the Vermont Electric Co-op, of helping (road manager) Jason (Whitehill) grow to a successful leader, and of our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Story also cited his role in securing emergency management funds throughout his tenure as a point of pride.
“The emergency management work that I’ve done, being able to work with and learn from Eric Osgood — who has a lot of history with this and with local government in general — has been really valuable to me,” Story said. “I’ve been very pleased to be able to help the town navigate that disaster recovery experience in the short term and in the long term. Both are really, really rewarding.”
Story’s resignation was accepted by the selectboard at its March 27 meeting. Foy said she and fellow board member Duncan Hastings were moving quickly to update the town administrator job description and the board would soon begin a search for Story’s replacement.
