Designs for a new playground to honor Johnson resident and community servant Lea Kilvadyova is being developed for the Old Mill Park in Johnson.
Kilvadyova, the longtime community and economic development coordinator for the town and village of Johnson, and more recently a planner with the Lamoille County Planning Commission, died suddenly in March 2021.
Kilvadyova used to live next to the Old Mill Park on River Road West in Johnson.
Now, recreation coordinator Lisa Crews is coordinating the design of the playground with Pettinelli and Associates in Burlington, the same firm who created the playground at Johnson Elementary School.
“The current playground is aging, and it will be good to have a new one for kids to enjoy that is inclusive for all community members,” Crews said. “"Old Mill Park gets a tremendous amount of use from families in town — it’s a destination meet-up spot for families to have play dates or for younger kids to play while their older siblings have soccer or softball practice. We even set up our outdoor community yoga so parents have a line of sight to the playground and their kids while watching yoga.”
Funding for the playground comes from a $20,000 gift from Kilvadyova’s family in her memory and an additional 55 gifts from friends, colleagues and other family and community members totaling more than $11,000. The project will cost approximately $56,000 and will include seven new play structures to give younger and older children safe places to play.
At the suggestion of Tasha Wallis, executive director of Lamoille County Planning Commission, Johnson will apply for a Vermont recreational facilities grant to complete the funding. The grant is a competitive grant program that awards up to $25,000 for shovel-ready projects.
According to grant program guidelines, priority is given “to applicants demonstrating they have strong community support through the success of local fundraising campaigns.”
“What we learned during COVID is that when we have storytime outside, kids can run around and be kids and enjoy the story and enjoy the space and outdoors. It’s a lot of fun” said Kristen McDowell, youth services librarian at Johnson Public Library. “It will be amazing to have an outdoor space where families can stay together and play after story time is finished.”
The grant application will be submitted by July 31, 2021, with funding decisions made this fall.
