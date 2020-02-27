Johnson’s estimated tax rate is a decrease of two-tenths of a penny, not an increase, as reported incorrectly last week.

The error represents only a $4 swing for a person with a $100,000 home, but as town administrator Brian Story noted, any time voters can avoid seeing the word “increase,” it’s a good thing for their Town Meeting Day mindset.

There’s also a little confusion regarding the percentage increase in Johnson’s proposed budget. The town meeting warning does ask voters to approve $3,047,961 in spending, but it’s not quite a 12.5 percent increase.

That’s because last year, residents had a separate vote to add $45,000 for a new recreation director. Those additional funds are not reflected in the current year budget as listed in the town report’s budget summary.

— Tommy Gardner

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.