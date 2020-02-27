Johnson’s estimated tax rate is a decrease of two-tenths of a penny, not an increase, as reported incorrectly last week.
The error represents only a $4 swing for a person with a $100,000 home, but as town administrator Brian Story noted, any time voters can avoid seeing the word “increase,” it’s a good thing for their Town Meeting Day mindset.
There’s also a little confusion regarding the percentage increase in Johnson’s proposed budget. The town meeting warning does ask voters to approve $3,047,961 in spending, but it’s not quite a 12.5 percent increase.
That’s because last year, residents had a separate vote to add $45,000 for a new recreation director. Those additional funds are not reflected in the current year budget as listed in the town report’s budget summary.
— Tommy Gardner