Taxpayers in Johnson should see a slight decrease on property tax bills later this month.
Thanks, in part, to a town-wide reappraisal, the combine school and municipal tax rate in Lamoille County’s fourth-most-populous town is going down by just over one cent.
The combined rate for all primary residences is $2.41 per $100 of property value, about a cent less than last year’s rate of $2.42.
The combined rate for non-residential properties — second homes and businesses — is $2.4594 per $100 of property value, just over three cents less than last year’s rate of $2.49.
Those changes translate to property tax bills that should be slightly lower for most property owners. The bill for a $100,000 home should drop to roughly $2,409, about $12.60 less than last year. For second homes or businesses, the bill for every $100,000 of property value will be $2,459, about $34 less than last year.
A decrease to the municipal portion of Johnson’s tax rate is the major reason for the decrease. The municipal tax rate is 83 cents; last year that rate was 86 cents.
Johnson’s education tax rates stayed fairly level; the rate for primary residences is now $1.58, up just over 2 cents from last year, while the rate for second homes and businesses is $1.63, the same as last year.
Johnson’s town-wide reappraisal of property values helped drive down what could have been substantial increases to tax bills. Early projections showed that the education rate for primary residences for the current fiscal year could have been as high as $1.71, while the rate for non-residential homes could have climbed up top $1.77.
The estimated municipal tax rate before the reappraisal was 86 cents which also would have been the same as the municipal rate last year.
Johnson residents pay property tax bills in four installments, due on Sept. 30, Nov. 10, Feb. 10 and May 10.
