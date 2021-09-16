Despite a grand plan for economic development, the Jewett Property, a light industrial park purchased by the town of Johnson five years ago, remains derelict and undeveloped.
Recent discussions by the Johnson Selectboard brought the property to the forefront again, reflecting the town’s desire to see the 17-acre parcel of land finally put to use.
At their Aug. 30 meeting, selectboard members hoped their discussion would help spark some urgency about the industrial park.
Selectboard member Mike Dunham said the Jewett property was the issue that came up most when people in town reached out to him, saying he was often asked when the town was going to do something with the property and why the town purchased it.
While the purchase was approved by the voters, Dunham said the town should do something with it soon.
Selectboard chair Eric Osgood addressed town residents’ impatience with the project by saying that the project was “looking long-term” and a lot of people don’t want to look long-term.
Osgood believes that the Jewett property is probably the most important thing the board has done as far as investing in something that will return back to the town and reduce everyone's taxes.
Voters approved the purchase in 2016, though the town’s involvement with the land stretches back much farther.
A report outlining the potential benefits and drawbacks of a light industrial park in Johnson was commissioned from Yellow Wood Associates Inc., consultants specializing in rural economic development, in 2012.
According to Brian Story, the town administrator, the annual loan payment on the land has been approximately $39,000 a year and the loan is nearly paid off.
Roadblocks and workarounds
One major issue that has hamstrung the town and narrowed potential avenues for making the Jewett property more appealing to potential developers and businesses: The town agreed not to spend a dime of taxpayer money on improving the land.
Instead, the town is trying to fund development through grants. But attempts to bring in grant money have stalled, as many of them require a funding match and a lack of available cash has prevented the town from qualifying.
According to Story, the town reached out to potential buyers for lots at the industrial park and to those who might be able to help the town sell lots in order to fund improvements, but there’s been a lack of interest.
One answer to the industrial park’s funding conundrum is the funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Through various avenues of distribution, the town of Johnson now has $220,000 in federal money it’s still deciding how to spend.
While these federal funds can’t be used as grant matching money, Story said they can possibly be used to construct an opening for the park, which might make sale of lots more palatable, for pre-engineering studies and planning, or for an updated plan to address changes in stormwater regulations since the initial plan was drawn up.
Story also said a taxpayer funded contribution to developing the area could be on the table once the town finishes paying off the property.
Potential suitors
Story said the Jewett property is just waiting for the right business to come along and make use of it.
“We think that it’s an especially good location for folks working in any kind of manufacturing and production for the region that we have good access to,” Story said. “If you’re doing some food products, we’ve got really good access to quite a few of the resorts in Vermont. We’re not close to a highway, but we’re close to everything from Stowe and Smuggs to Jay Peak. If you had something that you were selling to parts of Vermont, we’d be close to a lot of your biggest markets.”
The 2012 report identified emerging business sectors that would be well-suited to doing business in Johnson, including agribusiness, food processing, technology, energy and environmental services.
Story believes that, with a light industrial park available, the town may not miss out on bringing some of the businesses to the area that have overlooked them in the past.
“Once upon a time, Rock Art and another brewery had been considered for Johnson, but we lost out on them because we didn’t have any suitable locations,” Story said. “When other local businesses have expanded, they’ve expanded to other communities because we didn’t have a place for them to go. So, this property is less about having a particular opportunity and more about the town publicly owning this for the next time we have an opportunity to seize.”
The Lamoille Economic Development Corporation has also put the Jewett property high on its list of projects they would like to see progress, according to director Patrick Ripley.
As it stands, the corporation is still waiting for the town to approach them and identify its needs. Though the corporation assisted in an economic feasibility study and tried to help locate funding for the project, nothing has panned out.
“What I can tell you is that the project is included on our regional priority list, which is a list of projects within the county with high priority economic development options, things that we would like to see funded include that project and Johnson,” Ripley said. “We really do need more industrial space.”
If the town is looking to sell lots at the industrial park to raise money, Ripley said the corporation could potentially help locate potential buyers, though he has not yet been asked to do so by the town.
