Johnson State College is now officially Vermont State University.
And so is Castleton University, Lyndon State College and Vermont Technical College.
Johnson and Lyndon previously merged under one name — Northern Vermont University — and now join the other two institutions under this new brand.
“The establishment of the name Vermont State University is a pivotal point in the creation of our new and innovative university,” Vermont State Colleges System board chair Lynn Dickinson said.
Dickinson said the name capitalizes on the nationally and internationally known Vermont brand and highlights the connection to the state as a public higher education institution.
She said the college system is “committed to fully unifying Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College,” and said the unification plan will expand opportunities for students and retain current campus locations.
“The establishment of Vermont State University is an opportunity to fully unify our three residential institutions,” chancellor Sophie Zdatny said, noting the decision was informed through feedback from over 3,000 students, faculty, staff, alumni, administrators and community partners.
Vermont State University will launch July 1, 2023, with recruitment for the first class to begin in fall 2022. Once the new university is established, the state college system will consist of Vermont State University and Community College of Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.