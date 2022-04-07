The town of Johnson reopened the books on all-terrain vehicles, looking to potentially complicate a law where enforcement remains the main roadblock.
There was little joking around at the April 1 meeting where a freshly formed selectboard sat before a crowd looking to debate the future of ATVs in Johnson.
This forum was the selectboard’s attempt to address a long simmering debate over whether to expand ATV access following a trial period last summer where riders — generally relegated to trails and class 4 roads and unpaved class 3 roads — were allowed to ride in Johnson village.
Like other communities in Lamoille County, the battle over ATVs dates to at least 2006.
A petition that year prompted reconsideration of the original ordinance. In September, an advisory committee — several members of which participated in Friday’s discussion, including newly elected selectboard member Duncan Hastings — released a report ahead of a vote on the ordinance.
A new ordinance informed by this report was passed by the selectboard and upheld by voice vote.
At the 2020 town meeting, riders asked the selectboard to consider allowing ATVs on Railroad Street, Gould Hill, Main Street and other paved roads in order to reach gas stations on either side of town.
At the 2021 town meeting, two measures were decided by Australian ballot: one asked whether the town’s ATV ordinance should be repealed, which lost 538 to 307; a second vote asked whether the selectboard should evaluate the environmental impacts of ATVs on class 4 roads, and that also failed 461-390.
Those in favor of ATV use in Johnson were subsequently allowed access to village for a trial period when the selectboard waived the ATV ordinance. Riders argued they would bring commerce to the village.
As the trial period played out, some argued ATV access to the village should be made permanent, while others claimed it wasn’t representative as riders laid low to sway public opinion in their favor.
The selectboard opted to wait to decide on the ordinance until new members were elected after the 2022 town meeting.
“We will do a lot of work to make the best decision we can,” Beth Foy, the board’s newly appointed chair, said at the meeting. “It will not be perfect and not everyone will be happy, but we will do our best.”
Expanding, specifying
The public comment portion at the April 1 meeting saw a diverse array of testimony, from ATV enthusiasts and members of the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association to Johnson property owners bemoaning the access riders already enjoy and those looking for a compromise between both sides.
ATV advocates continued to push for access to the village, at least down Clay Hill Road to be able to reach the gas stations.
Spencer Leggett, vice president of Green Mountain ATV Club and Johnson resident, preached the benefits of being able to enter the village over the summer and meet up with friends. He also claimed he spent money by purchasing food and fueling up in the village.
Leggett said the idea that ATV riders purposefully laid low over the summer were unfounded and that village access was available to any of the riders who downloaded the ATV club’s app, making the knowledge widespread.
Kyle Nuse, a business owner in the village and former selectboard member, spoke later during the comment period and repeated the claim that ATV riders were trying to give the impression that ATV activity in the village wouldn’t noticeably increase to get a permanent ordinance passed.
Others voiced concerns about the noise ATVs produce, particularly when multiple machines are grouped together in one place.
Neil Shepard, who was also involved in the 2006 ATV advisory group, said the town had two conflicting ordinances: one for ATVs and one for noise.
“You have one about noise, which guarantees the right to peace and quiet for everybody,” he said. “Then the ATV ordinance, which allows noisy riders to the detriment of some of the landowners on the property that abuts where they ride.”
The selectboard is using a template provided by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, a municipal lobbying organization, to help guide the ordinance.
The state also sets forth a base set of regulations regarding ATVs, from general rules of the road to age restrictions for riders.
Board member Eric Osgood was open to broadening access for ATVs from the town’s less maintained roads to paved roads like Railroad Street or Clay Hill Road, but said a line needed to be drawn at roads like Hogback, where speed limits are higher.
Hastings generally advocated a “shotgun” approach, opening roads to ATVs on a case-by-case basis with an ordinance that could be frequently revisited.
Though still in the process of being written, several selectboard members appeared to lean toward expanding the current ATV ordinance.
Hyde Park’s ATV ordinance, which is also enforced by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, was used as a reference point. This ordinance broadly allows ATV travel on unpaved Class 3 and Class 4 roads, but also includes a list of specific roads where ATVs are allowed.
Selectboard members also opined about possible solutions to the town’s ATV divide.
Board member Eben Patch floated the idea the ATV association and ATV-friendly property owners working together to build out the trail network so riders could avoid properties owned by those offended by noise and commotion.
“ATVs, UTVs are here. They’re not going away,” he said. “There are legitimate concerns from the people who are affected by them. They also have legitimate concerns.”
Later in the meeting, Hastings voiced his agreement.
“If a landowner is willing to work with VAST and puts in a trail to bypass a person who was really adversely impacted by noise, dust, whatever, we should be encouraging the use of the trail rather than the road segment,” he said.
Enforceability problem
A recurring issue throughout the forum was the current ATV ordinance’s apparent unenforceability.
One resident who complained about ATVs said when sheriff’s deputies arrived, they said there was nothing they could do.
Selectboard members repeatedly returned to the sheriff’s department’s inability to effectively enforce laws around ATVs and tried to come up with potential solutions.
“Candidly, I’d like to put a little pressure on law enforcement. As I understand it, there are other sheriff’s departments that do enforce ATV regulations,” Hastings said. “I think it’s a legitimate question. I think people should have the ability to call somebody. If we’ve got an ordinance, we ought to have some mechanism of enforcing it, and if we don’'t have any mechanism of enforcing it, we shouldn’t have an ordinance."
According to Lt. Scott Kirkpatrick with the sheriff’s department, the problem of enforcement is not a matter of willingness, but a practical matter.
“The challenge that we have as law enforcement is that there’s a report of an ATV speeding up the road, and unless we are literally right in the area at that time, we respond and rarely are able to make contact with the offender,” he said.
Osgood noted that the registration fees go to the state and argued the state should have a bigger role in enforcement, that maybe Johnson’s state representatives should play a bigger role.
Using game wardens and a town constable for enforcement was also discussed.
Ongoing process
While the Johnson Selectboard made no decision, it left Friday’s meeting with a set of action items.
“Hopefully we can get to a quick resolution, but passing ordinances is never quick,” Foy said. “There is a process we must follow. So, we’re just making sure that we have all the facts in front of us before the board does lean toward how we would want to modify or if we modify the existing ordinance.”
Any new ordinance passed by the selectboard would not take effect until approved by voters, meaning that Johnson’s current ATV ordinance that only allows riders on back roads will likely remain the rule well after May 31, the start date for the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association season, and will likely remain so well into the summer.
After the meeting, Foy reiterated that the ordinance drafting process might leave no one party happy.
“Ideally, everyone would be happy,” she said. “Realistically, that’ll never be the case.”
