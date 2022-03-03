Johnson has two new selectboard members, may welcome an economic development coordinator and will remain with the Lamoille North school district.
In the two-year seat vacated by Nat Kinney, blacksmith and former municipal administrator Duncan Hastings beat out contractor and steel fabricator Charles Gallanter, 256-166.
In the three-year seat left empty by Michael Dunham, former state representative Mark Woodward defeated acupuncturist and herbalist Olga Mardach-Duclerc, 304-123.
Johnson voters are generally uninterested in leaving the Lamoille North Unified Union school district with 246 casting a vote against withdrawal and 163 for the move.
The $3.3 million budget, a slight increase over last year’s budget, was approved 310-110.
Voters approved the expenditure of $40,000 toward community and economic development 278-145, to help find grants and other outside funding for the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.