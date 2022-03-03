Johnson has two new selectboard members, may welcome an economic development coordinator and will remain with the Lamoille North school district.

In the two-year seat vacated by Nat Kinney, blacksmith and former municipal administrator Duncan Hastings beat out contractor and steel fabricator Charles Gallanter, 256-166.

In the three-year seat left empty by Michael Dunham, former state representative Mark Woodward defeated acupuncturist and herbalist Olga Mardach-Duclerc, 304-123.

Johnson voters are generally uninterested in leaving the Lamoille North Unified Union school district with 246 casting a vote against withdrawal and 163 for the move.

The $3.3 million budget, a slight increase over last year’s budget, was approved 310-110.

Voters approved the expenditure of $40,000 toward community and economic development 278-145, to help find grants and other outside funding for the town.