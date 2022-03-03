Nearly a year after voters approved retail cannabis, the Johnson Selectboard has made itself the de facto local cannabis control commission to regulate the licensing of any producer or seller of marijuana in town.

So, anyone applying for a license when the state’s cannabis control board begins accepting applications in April will have to first go through the town, which will regulate cannabis licenses as it does liquor, with the authority to suspend or revoke a license.

The selectboard will act as the commission for now, but it could become its own entity in the future.

Because Johnson has no zoning, there’s no mechanism for the town to further regulate where a possible cannabis retailer can open. The town can’t treat pot purveyors differently than any other business.

The establishment of a commission was recommended by Jessica Bickford and Healthy Lamoille Valley, a nonprofit that advocates for stricter drug regulations, youth drug abstinence, and other initiatives. Though Bickford called upon the town to regulate marijuana in public spaces and to consider requirements specific to cannabis retailers and “adult” businesses at a Feb. 7 selectboard meeting, the board took no further action.

Selectboard chair Eric Osgood said that, despite the licensing window opening soon, he hasn’t heard from anyone looking to get a license to produce or sell cannabis products in Johnson, but also said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the selectboard received an application in April.