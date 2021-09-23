Johnson has received a $25,000 Vermont Building Communities Grants Award for the development of Lea’s playground at Old Mill Park.
The award will leverage the $32,000 raised in honor of Lea Kilvadyova to develop a multi-age accessible children’s playground between the soccer fields at the park.
“The playground is a special tribute to Lea’s memory, and it will be such a wonderful space for children of all ages to enjoy,” said Town Recreation Coordinator Lisa Crews. “Our only playground was falling into disarray. I’ve been brainstorming how to replace it, and this grant allows us to develop a safe and engaging playground for children all ages infant to 12.”
Johnson’s proposal was one of 42 submitted to the grant program, and one of only two to receive the maximum $25,000 award.
Crews hopes she can start to order equipment soon with construction starting this fall or early spring.
The playground will be used by families while older siblings are at practice, games or tournaments at Old Mill Park, as well as for storytime at the Johnson Public Library, playgroups with the Lamoille Family Center, kids’ activities with the Laraway School, and as a general destination for families, she said.
The playground is part of a longer-range vision of a recreation hub connecting the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Old Mill Park and skateboard park on the opposite side of the Lamoille River.
Kilvadyova, who died in March, was a longtime Johnson community and economic coordinator and was active in the development of the Lamoille Rail Trail running alongside Old Mill Park.
