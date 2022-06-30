There’s a property in Johnson that’s so clearly a health hazard to its occupant and the surrounding community that everyone in town knows about it.
Piles of trash threaten to spill out into the road and stretch back onto the property where a trailer and other visible structures rise above the detritus. The collection of refuse would present a clear challenge to emergency responders in the event of a health incident or fire. Although it’s unclear how much of the collection is organic waste, it’s likely a draw for wild animals.
Neighbors near the property have not remained silent. They’ve sent notes asking the town to take action. They have taken videos along the property line to gather evidence of the problem and called the property an “ugly, disgusting and unhealthy environmental disaster” in emails sent to town officials.
Johnson has been trying to get the property cleaned up for a decade. Before the COVID-19 pandemic some progress was being made, but after a string of personal tragedies and loss of a formerly steady string of income for the family, conditions have deteriorated, town officials say.
Last year, ownership of the property passed from its elderly occupant to a relative, further complicating the situation.
The situation has taken up time at Johnson Selectboard meetings in both May and June, where administrator Brian Story has provided the board with updates. He has recently tried enforcement associated with the town’s solid waste disposal ordinance, which the property clearly violates, but the penalty for repeated infractions is a fine, which neither the owner nor occupant can pay.
“They can’t afford to clean it up, but they can’t afford to pay our fines,” Story said. “Fining them further doesn’t resolve anything.”
The town’s health officer, Tracy Myers, visited the property as an initial step in seeking a public health order, a difficult-to-navigate process where a municipality must prove the property is having negative effects on the surrounding environment. So far, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has been the most responsive of the state agencies from which Story has sought help.
Myers said she came away from the visit so concerned about the mental health of the property’s occupant that a welfare check was called in on the property.
At the confluence of poverty, mental health and issues related to aging, the situation is further complicated by conflicts between the occupant and property owner, according to court records. These record show that when the occupant asked the property owner for assistance cleaning up the property in April, an altercation ensued, and the property owner was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening.
The town, running out of options, is in the process of putting a lien on the property to eventually condemn it.
Selectboard member Eric Osgood has essentially thrown his hands up after watching a decade of enforcement attempts add up to so little, but Duncan Hastings pressed Story to step up enforcement, arguing at a June meeting that if the town had to hypothetically go to court to enforce its public health order, it should. He also suggested spending town funds to get the property cleaned up.
“It is not an easy thing to be able to process and resolve. We don’t want to make someone homeless,” Story said. “This is a mental health and addiction problem. … There’s a lot of need out there, and there isn’t enough to get everybody the help they need. What we need is somebody who specializes in dealing with people who have hoarding problems.”
As Vermont ages
But for aging Vermonters with complicated needs who live in deteriorating situations, there is often little recourse.
The Central Vermont Council on Aging helps the elderly in need of support, but its client-centric program requires a certain amount of willingness to accept help and engage with the program.
But even if the occupant of the Johnson problem property wanted to leave, there are few housing options.
Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, who represents Johnson in the Legislature and has made issues around aging one of his policy priorities, pointed out that a substantial number of applicants on the waitlist for affordable housing in Lamoille County are over the age of 65.
He also said that issues around housing play into other challenges for older Vermonters like reliable transportation and access to other health services.
“How do they know these services exist? How do they know they need help?” Noyes said. “We have access to mental health for young people in schools, but it’s a lot harder for older Vermonters with more limited resources.”
At the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, there’s a growing awareness that the number of older Vermonters is trending upward and they’re living longer, which in turn is putting stress on an already burdened social safety net.
“We are seeing more and more individual cases where the aging services network and the mental health network really need to come together to be able to provide the right wraparound support for folks,” Angela Smith-Dieng, a director at the department, said. “We try to support those individuals, when those cases come to us, but we’re also really trying to work across the agency to have more upstream systemic solutions to address poverty and the support people need earlier on.”
“There are homes like this in every town in Vermont,” Story said. “This is not a problem that’s unique to us. This is a common problem and there are not enough good resources for municipalities to solve it.”
