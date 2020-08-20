The town of Johnson was recently awarded $95,000 in tax credits on a $1.6 million project to rehabilitate the historic Pearl House, 24 Clay Hill Road with the furnishings, finishes and equipment for 13 housing units.
Johnson was one of 27 communities, and 30 projects, to win tax credits, which support over $160 million in downtown, village center and rehabilitation projects.
“The downtown and village center tax credits will help local communities put themselves in the best position to thrive into the future,” said Gov. Phil Scott, who announced the awards.
The Johnson project will also make the first-floor units of this building compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.
