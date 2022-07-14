Dr. Gina Mireault, a Northern Vermont University professor, was recently awarded a research grant from the National Institutes of Health and was named a Vermont State Colleges Systems faculty fellow for the upcoming academic year.
Mireault, professor of psychology and chair of the NVU-Johnson psychology and human services department, received a $547,156 four-year research grant for her proposed research on “Infants’ Understanding of Violations of Expectation: The Role of Social Agents and Repetition.”
Mireault’s research has focused on various aspects of emotional development in childhood for more than 20 years, and her current research focuses on the perception and creation of humor in infants from 3 months to 12 months old. She has presented at major peer-reviewed conferences and her work has been cited in national and international publications.
The two research studies will also provide 20 undergraduate students hands-on research experience.
“The studies will bring together what are currently two separate bodies of research: studies of surprise and studies of humor in infants,” she said. “We will investigate why it is that infants find some unexpected events surprising and some funny.”
Mireault was also named a faculty fellow, one of two tenured faculty recognized. The fellowship includes a reduction in teaching load for one semester and a small stipend to help support work on a specific project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.