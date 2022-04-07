Northern Vermont University-Johnson will hold its 2022 commencement Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. on the Lamoille County campus.
A separate graduation will be held Sunday, May 15, for the Lyndon campus.
“After two challenging years and two commencement pivots due to COVID-19, handing diplomas to our graduates and seeing their faces in person will be fantastic for our graduates as well as the faculty and staff that have supported each of them through this unprecedented pandemic,” said interim president John W. Mills.
Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale will address the NVU-Lyndon graduating class, and Rebecca Holcombe will address the NVU-Johnson graduating class.
Holcombe received her doctorate from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, her master’s in business from the Simmons School of Management, and her bachelor’s from Brown University.
She served as Vermont’s secretary of education under two governors. Prior to her work for the state, she was director of teacher education at Dartmouth College, where she also taught a course on public policy.
“We’re pleased that these two individuals, whose work is deeply rooted in serving Vermont and Vermonters, will speak with our graduating students at this culminating moment in their academic careers,” said Mills.
Graduation details are available at northernvermont.edu/commencement2022.
